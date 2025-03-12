Eagle-eyed Premier League fans may have spotted that no Saturday lunchtime kick-off will be on the agenda this weekend and that they’ll have to wait a few hours longer before witnessing their first bit of top flight action.

On a typical Saturday, supporters of the English top flight can sink their teeth into action from 12:30pm onwards – with games following the lunchtime kick-off at 3pm, 5:30pm and, on occasion, at 8pm when there is a congestion of fixtures.

However, as mentioned, that is not the case for the coming weekend amid alterations to the usual broadcasting schedule – but why has there been a change to usual proceedings across both Saturday and Sunday's respective schedules of Premier League match-ups?

This Saturday’s Premier League Action Delayed

Alterations to Sunday’s three games have also occured