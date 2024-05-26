Highlights Premier League clubs will vote on scrapping VAR at the AGM meeting in June after Wolves tabled an official resolution.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will vote to keep VAR, but its execution will come under scrutiny - potentially leading to changes from the 2024/25 season.

Nottingham Forest are yet to decide on how they will vote despite their infamous club statement criticising VAR Stuart Attwell, after a defeat to Everton this season.

Premier League clubs will vote on June 6 whether to scrap the use of video assistant referees (VAR) from next season. 14 votes – a two-thirds majority – are required at the Premier League’s AGM in Harrogate for a resolution tabled by Wolverhampton Wanderers to pass. A statement from the Molineux club said...

“After five seasons of VAR in the Premier League, it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future. Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.”

Wolves add VAR is “eroding trust” and fuelling “completely nonsensical allegations of corruption.” The vote is expected to provoke a frank and open debate, with several clubs intent on proposing improvements should VAR remain in place.

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he “trusts the car, but the driver is the problem”, and his view is widely echoed by executives, managers and players across the Premier League.

Wolves Send Document to Gain Support for Scrapping VAR

Molineux club argue case with six-page document

Wolves have sent a six-page briefing document – seen by GIVEMESPORT – to all Premier League clubs in a bid to court support. It includes a detailed executive summary that asserts VAR is damaging the Premier League brand.

It reads: “Wolves argue the use of VAR has led to increased disengagement among the Premier League’s match-attending fans due to its adverse effects on the match experience, resulting in apathy, hostility, and erosion of trust in football's authorities and officials. The current version of VAR is incompatible with the subjective nature of football laws, risking the league's standing as the best in the world. Despite initial hopes for improvement, the past five years have shown insufficient progress, necessitating an urgent reassessment of VAR's viability.”

Wolves also believe VAR has ruined the joy of the beautiful game and left fans stuck in celebration-limbo before goals are confirmed. “Upon its introduction, the VAR philosophy for the Premier League was stated as ‘minimum interference – maximum benefit,’ write Wolves. “This aimed to prevent major refereeing errors and protect officials from significant mistakes. However, the overuse of VAR to disallow goals for minor infractions detected through meticulous video analysis has undermined the spontaneous joy of goal celebrations, one of the main reasons fans attend football matches.

“While seeming like a small consequence of VAR, in a low scoring sport like football, it is the unconstrained joy of a goal being scored that is a foundational thrill of the game, and the delay in confirming the award of said goal is genuinely having a damaging effect on our product. We are now seeing the Premier League anthem booed, chants of ‘F**k VAR’ and ‘It’s not football anymore’ and organised protests from fan groups occurring at games up and down the country. This creates a new challenge for stadium operations teams and damages the Premier League’s image worldwide.”

Wolves also cite a 10,000-strong survey undertaken by the Football Supporters’ Association in June 2023 which showed 63.3% of fans were against VAR and only 5.5% rated their in-stadium experience as “good or very good.” More than three-quarters of match-attending supporters (79.1%) and two-thirds of television viewers (65.4%) rated their experience of VAR as “poor or very poor.”

91.9% of those surveyed indicated decisions take too long and 80% wanted to hear real-time discussions between VAR and the on-field officials.

How Premier League Clubs Will Vote

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will back VAR

GIVEMESPORT understands the motion to remove VAR won’t pass. Multiple members of the ‘big six’ plan on voting against it. Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all wish to persist with VAR. Opposition is expected to be relayed amicably, with clubs welcoming the vote as a forum to push for critical changes in how VAR operates.

Back in October, it was Liverpool who called for a “review with full transparency” after Luis Diaz’ goal was incorrectly disallowed in their loss to Spurs. The issue – as now-released audio shows – was down to VAR Darren England wrongly presuming the on-field call was a goal, and thus believing he had upheld that decision. In fact, referee Simon Hooper had signalled for offside and quickly restarted play when he was informed his original decision was confirmed. It was then too late to correct the blunder.

Human error and poor communication caused the mistake rather than the technology itself, backing up Pochettino’s point.

Brighton, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham are also understood to be in favour of keeping technology in place. Newly promoted Leicester City and Ipswich Town, and the Playoff Final winner from Leeds and Southampton, will also have a vote. VAR doesn’t exist in the Championship, but Ipswich are the only one of that quartet to have never experienced it first-hand across a full season. Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton is not expected to back Wolves’ motion.

Nottingham Forest's Stance After Public Statements

Forest and Everton remain undecided

Wolves’ powerplay has been largely applauded even if that doesn’t translate into votes. It’s fair to say all Premier League clubs wish to seriously discuss VAR’s future. Nonetheless, Wolves are the only club to publicly declare they will vote for VAR to be removed. It’s understood Nottingham Forest and Everton remain undecided. And there may be a handful of abstentions.

Forest fuelled the kind of “conspiracy theory” Wolves referenced in their original statement when they directly took aim at video assistant referee Stuart Attwell after their 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park in April.

Writing on the club’s X channel, Forest fumed they should have had three penalties. They also flagged Attwell was a fan of their relegation rivals Luton and revealed their former consultant Mark Clattenburg had asked for him to be removed ahead of the fixture. Forest wrote in a post viewed 45 million times...

“Three extremely poor decisions – three penalties not given – which we simply cannot accept. We warned the PGMOL [Professional Game Match Officials Limited] that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game, but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. Nottingham Forest will now consider its options.”

Forest declined to comment when approached; but despite their strong words – resulting in a Premier League and FA investigation – it’s understood the club are yet to commit to backing Wolves.

The Premier League's Position on VAR

Top flight continue to back VAR despite problems

The Premier League remains fiercely supportive of VAR, arguing it’s still a work in progress and thus far too early to shelve it. A league spokesperson said...

“The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the annual general meeting next month. Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders’ meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR. However, the league fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans.”

Premier League sources state correct in-game decisions have risen from 82% to 96% since VAR’s introduction in 2019. In April, clubs unanimously voted in favour of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) from next season; and should VAR be ditched it would impact on SAOT’s rollout given video assistant referees are needed to validate calls.

The Premier League, along with several clubs, stress SOAT will speed up the game, remove the need to draw painstaking and time-consuming lines and ultimately improve accuracy further.

SAOT was first used in the Champions League in 2022/23 and also successfully deployed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And VAR has certainly not felt as intrusive in the Champions League compared to the Premier League across a now reasonably healthy sample size of matches. Needless delays are few and far between and games flow. The Premier League feel this will be the case in England, too, with a little patience.

How Premier League Clubs Want VAR to Change

Polarised schools of thought on how to improve VAR

Many of those in favour of VAR still want to see a higher bar for intervention. Wolves refer to VAR as having “overreach” in their briefing, which says...

“VAR's stated purpose is to correct ‘clear and obvious’ mistakes, yet its application has extended to subjective decisions and minutiae irrelevant to the outcome. This overreach compromises the fluidity and integrity of the game. Under the current version of VAR, it’s impossible to solve the problem because the trigger for VAR intervention is entirely subjective. There is no clear and quantified guidance to determine when VAR should or should not intervene, leading to inconsistent application and frustration.”

Plenty of clubs also believe rule tweaks will make VAR’s job easier and thus improve its functionality. Clearer-cut handball guidance, for instance, would make it faster for video officials to review penalties.

Intriguingly, Premier League clubs are pretty much split as to what powers VAR should and shouldn’t have. Some, especially clubs with American owners, want enhanced VAR power so officials can overturn obvious errors on throw-ins and corners, providing it’s near-instantly communicated when the ball goes out of play and not reviewed beyond an agreed number of seconds.

An FA Cup example could even be cited at the Premier League’s AGM next month. During Chelsea’s semi-final defeat to Manchester City at Wembley, Cole Palmer’s free-kick clearly hit Jack Grealish, yet referee Michael Oliver saw no contact. VAR paused the game to undertake a penalty check on Grealish.

Yet there was no relevant on-field decision to go off because Oliver had given a goal-kick, proving he failed to see the contact Grealish had made with the ball when jumping as part of the Manchester City wall. No penalty was given – a decision the PGMOL say was correct – but some clubs argue in that scenario, VAR should have been able to at least alter the restart from a goal-kick to a corner.

Other clubs take a polar-opposite stance and will fervently argue games must be refereed on the field and not from VAR’s home at Stockley Park. If video assistant referees can overturn throw-ins or corners, or gain other enhanced powers, there is a danger the autonomy of the referee is undermined. It’s understood managers, including Everton’s Sean Dyche, Newcastle’s Eddie Howe, ex-West Ham boss David Moyes and Wolves’ own Gary O’Neil, all feel referees are using VAR as too much of a safety net and want to see them be braver with on-field calls.

“Reliance on VAR has diminished the authority of our top on-field match officials,” say Wolves. “Referees no longer make decisions with conviction in the knowledge that their decision is final, and assistant referees are becoming obsolete with most offside decisions delayed and then checked by VAR.

“Under the current version of VAR, it’s impossible to solve the problem because on-field referees operate under a system where someone can challenge their decisions. Fans and players know referees are vulnerable to having their decisions questioned and no longer see them as the ultimate authority on the pitch, leading to a lack of respect and trust.”

Clubs are also expected to flag inconsistencies regarding when referees do and don’t go to the monitor; and at least six clubs want replays shown predominantly in full speed due to a belief that slow-motion re-runs or freeze frames can be misleading.

All Premier League clubs want to see in-game communication improved, allowing players and fans to understand what’s going on better. New Premier League champions Manchester City are expected to be vocal on this point.

The Premier League acknowledge this is an area for improvement. “It’s nowhere near good enough,” said their chief football officer Tony Scholes in a BBC interview back in February. "It affects supporters' enjoyment of the game, and we know it needs to change."

The Premier League is already open to trialling video and audio of decisions being played to the crowd, but FIFA and IFAB must sign off on this.

VAR's Role in the 2024/25 Premier League Season

Potential knock-on effect in Europe

VAR would be scrapped from next season if the vote passes. Premier League games would likely speed up with significantly less stoppage time, but accuracy could fall from 96% all the way back to 82% based on the Premier League’s numbers.

If Wolves are successful, it would also mean England would follow Sweden in rejecting VAR, which could potentially set in motion a domino effect where other major leagues follow suit. If they don’t, then England’s top sides would suddenly have no continuity between domestic and European games, which might put them at a disadvantage.

It would also be interesting to see whether referees become even more chastised for perceived mistakes or inconsistent officiating without VAR, especially given television pundits and social media users can still meticulously analyse incidents, draw their own conclusions and even lines.

The Premier League Table Without VAR

VAR decisions have had a big impact in recent seasons

Premier League Table Without VAR Position Club Points 1 Man City 91 2 Arsenal 90 (+1) 3 Liverpool 81 (-1) 4 Aston Villa 72 (+4) 5 Tottenham 68 (+2) 6 (+1) Newcastle 61 (+1) 7 (-1) Chelsea 61 (-2) 8 Man United 61 (+1) 9 West Ham 55 (+3) 10 (+1) Brighton 52 (+5) 11 (-1) Crystal Palace 51 (+2) 12 Bournemouth 51 (+3) 13 (+1) Wolves 49 (+3) 14 (-1) Fulham 44 (-3) 15 (+1) Brentford 39 16 (-1) Everton 37 (-3) 17 Nottingham Forest 29 (-3) 18 Luton 29 (+3) 19 Burnley 22 (-2) 20 Sheffield United 16 Brackets show variance with final Premier League table

A table without VAR for the 2023/24 season doesn’t look too different. The problem is creating one is not an exact science because there are some unknown variables, including whether a uncancelled penalty would have been scored.

In 2023/24, only a handful of positions change when overturned decisions are restored. Chelsea are the biggest losers, falling behind Newcastle into seventh place.

Wolves, for all their complaints, only gain one place and three extra points taking them up to 13th. Brighton get a Premier League-high five points, but it still only moves them from 11th to 10th.

It’s a similar story in 2022/23. West Ham jump from 14th to 11th in a ‘VAR-less’ table, whilst Brighton move above Liverpool into fifth place. But the top four (Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle) and bottom three (Leicester, Leeds, Southampton) all remain the same.

This seemingly provides ammo to anti-VAR lobbyists like Wolves who maintain the technology just isn’t worth the hassle for a small increase in accuracy.

But the truth is, we don’t have enough data yet to jump to that conclusion. And going back further, there’s also proof VAR does make a meaningful difference to the table.

When it’s ‘removed’ from the 2021/22 standings, Spurs lose their Champions League spot to Arsenal and Leeds are relegated instead of Burnley.

In 2020/21, Arsenal again benefit if VAR is discounted from the standings, jumping from eighth to fourth and leaving Chelsea without a Champions League spot.

And in 2019/20, VAR denied Wolves a Champions League place. Without it, they surge from seventh to fourth winning nine extra points. Spurs, meanwhile, fall to from sixth to 10th, missing out on the Europa League.

Victory in Defeat for Wolves

Vote could still force meaningful change

VAR hasn’t been around long enough for a clear pattern to emerge, or seamless implementation to ensue. It’s still a work in progress that arguably needs finessing not scrapping. That’s why the majority of Premier League clubs intend to vote against Wolves’ motion.

Wolves will try to successfully argue this is a watershed moment and urgent action is needed now to safeguard the spirit of the game. The club's brief concludes...

“The fundamental issues we face include excessive subjective human intervention, ineffective criteria for intervention, inability to shorten review times, and the inconsistency in decision-making exasperated by VAR officials’ intervention. Given these challenges, the best course of action is to remove VAR to preserve the integrity and enjoyment of the game."

The challenge Wolves face is persuading clubs to agree to such a bold move now instead of taking a more conservative approach. For now, most clubs prefer to work in conjunction with the Premier League and PGMOL in the hope VAR meaningfully improves. This is logical considering there’s nothing to stop another vote taking place in the future.

As a result, and barring any dramatic U-turns, Wolves will likely fail in their bid to abolish VAR; but their audacious attempt will guarantee a healthy debate takes place, likely influencing how the technology evolves, meaning defeat may still feel like a victory to them.