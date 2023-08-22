Highlights The summer transfer window is due to close in just over a week, with some Premier League clubs potentially making late moves for players.

While the summer transfer window closes in just over a week, there's still plenty of business to be done. In fact, you could make the case that every single team in the Premier League need to get at least one more name through the door. So, that's exactly what we decided to do.

Whether it's rounding out a wonderful summer of business, bringing salvation to what has been a dreadful period of recruitment, or bringing in much-needed reinforcements, there's at least one move left that every team in England's top-flight needs to make.

Here's our full list identifying one player that all 20 Premier League teams need to sign.

20 Arsenal - Perr Schuurs

With Gabriel potentially on his way to Saudi Arabia, Arsenal will likely need to add depth to their defence this summer if they're to sustain both domestic and European football throughout the campaign and that's where Schuurs comes in.

After moving to Torino from Ajax last summer, the centre-back has seriously impressed in Italy, and the Gunners could do a lot worse than adding him to their ranks. The 23-year-old would provide depth and add stability over the long-term.

19 Aston Villa - Marcos Acuna

Considering the incredible transfer window they've already had, it feels almost absurd to suggest that Aston Villa still need to sign at least one more player before the end of the month, but Acuna would be a magnificent addition to the team and is one they're already identified.

The left-back would provide a significant upgrade in the role, and with Villa looking to have a real crack at the Europa League, as well as taking another step forward under Unai Emery, adding the 31-year-old, who's impressed at Sevilla, isn't a bad way to go about it.

18 AFC Bournemouth - Che Adams

Bournemouth have had a smart summer under brand-new manager Andoni Iraola, and they've already brought in some really talented players to strengthen the side. With reports linking Dominic Solanke with a move away from the club, though, it's important they bring in a replacement quickly and Adams could be the man for the job.

Having already been linked with the Southampton man, it seems the Cherries are already working towards a deal for Adams, and should get it done sooner rather than later as they look to solidify their place as a midtable Premier League side.

17 Brentford - Luis Sinisterra

Brentford have one of the smartest recruitment teams in football, and very rarely miss when they sign a new player intended to strengthen the side.

That's why we've gone with their latest target, Sinisterra, having faith that the club's scouts have got it spot on once again. A move for the player won't come cheap, with Leeds United reluctant to let him go, but if the club can bring the forward into the fold, it will only mean great things going forward.

16 Brighton & Hove Albion - Carlos Baleba

From one unbelievable recruitment team to another, Brighton & Hove Albion's work on the transfer market, identifying unknown talents and honing them into world-class players is nothing short of remarkable.

With Moises Caicedo the latest name to arrive at the club for cheap, before blowing up and leaving for a huge profit, it's time for the Seagulls to reproduce some of that magic and sign Baleba.

While not exactly unknown, the 19-year-old has impressed at Lille since making his debut last summer but would be available for around £25m. He fits a similar mould to the departing Caicedo, and it wouldn't surprise us at all if he comes in and fills his role perfectly. Brighton have lost a number of key midfielders in recent years, and signing this lad before the window shuts goes a long way in helping strengthen the position once again.

15 Burnley - Jack Clarke

While Sunderland have revealed they have no intention to sell Clarke this summer, Burnley shouldn't let that deter them from pursuing the former Tottenham Hotspur man and potentially strengthening their attack significantly.

The 22-year-old joined Tony Mowbray's side last summer and impressed during his debut campaign with 11 goals. As Burnley continue to build a side capable of avoiding relegation from the Premier League, he'd be an excellent addition.

14 Chelsea - Bradley Barcola

Despite spending over £1B since last summer, Chelsea are showing no signs of slowing down just yet, and it was recently revealed that the club was looking for a right-sided winger who could also play up front and Barcola fits that bill nicely.

At just 20 years old, the Frenchman has bags of potential and all the time in the world to reach it. Having made his debut for Lyon in 2021, last season was his first campaign as a fully-fledged member of the Ligue 1 side's first-team, and he certainly didn't disappoint.

With seven goals in 31 appearances, he's shown great signs of promise and would fit Chelsea's transfer ethos of signing young promising players wonderfully.

13 Crystal Palace - Dean Henderson

With Vincente Guaita unhappy at the club, and Sam Johnstone the only real option in goal right now for Crystal Palace, the club need to strengthen the position quickly and Henderson is the perfect option.

The Manchester United keeper spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and has been linked with a return to the club, but the move has stalled, so Roy Hodgson's side should act quickly and get him through the doors at Selhurst Park.

If the Eagles fail to add to the position and Johnstone gets injured during the winter, the situation could prove catastrophic for the club's season, so they need to add a shot-stopper before the window shuts and Henderson is that guy.

12 Everton - Harry Maguire

You could make a case that Everton need to sign a striker before the transfer window shuts, and you wouldn't be wrong. They've been terrible up front, and their inefficiency in front of goal is what cost them against Fulham during the opening day of the season, but defensively, they've somehow looked worse.

Despite Sean Dyche being known for building defensively strong and sturdy sides, the Toffees look hapless at the back and they've got no chance of staying up if they don't sort that out. Against Villa, they were all over the place at the back and Michael Keane is having a torrid time in the side, so we think they'd be best suited to strengthening at centre-back and Maguire would be the ideal choice.

Sure, you could point to his struggles at United, but the Englishman would thrive playing under Dyche, and he'd provide a monumental upgrade at the back. Considering the only forward they seem to have been linked to recently is Southampton's Adams, this is the best possible move the club could make right now.

11 Fulham - Folarin Balogun

With the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham need to sign a goalscorer, let's make no bones about it. The talismanic forward was a huge reason for their success over recent years, and without him, their goal-scoring output is going to suffer.

That's why the club would be wise to look at Balogun, and bring him to Craven Cottage. After an incredible season on loan at Reims last year in France saw the forward score 22 goals, he looks set to leave Arsenal on a permanent deal soon and Fulham should snap him up.

Sure, there's an element of risk to the deal, but with Raul Jiminez recently signing with the club, they won't need Balogun to shoulder all of the goal-scoring responsibilities. At this point, the reward far outweighs the risk.

10 Liverpool - Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool may have already signed Dominik Szboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister for their midfield, but they aren't quite done strengthening it just yet. Or they shouldn't be, at least.

There's still plenty of work for the club to do revamping the middle of the park if they're to be successful this year and adding Bayern Munich's Gravenberch feels like a no-brainer.

The midfielder has struggled to find his feet in Germany following his move from Ajax, and a move to Liverpool could be the perfect opportunity for him to rediscover the form that once made him one of the most exciting and promising young footballers in the world.

Bayern are reportedly reluctant to let him leave, but Jurgen Klopp's side will stand a much better chance of returning to the Champions League with him than they will without him.

9 Luton Town - Japhet Tanganga

With recent reports linking Tanganga to Luton Town on loan, the deal feels like a must for Rob Edwards' side. With, what seems to be, the weakest side in the Premier League on paper, there's still so much work that would need to be done to give the Hatters a credible chance of avoiding the drop, and the Spurs defender would be a huge step in the right direction.

He'd significantly strengthen their backline and would likely come up huge for the club throughout the campaign. Considering Inter Milan are also interested, and he'll have to decide whether he'd rather player for Luton or the recent Champions League finalists, this may be a little ambitious a target, though.

8 Manchester City - Lucas Paqueta

While a current investigation into allegations of betting against Paqueta have put a hold on a move to Manchester City, the club would still be wise to try to push it through the doors before the transfer window shuts, if given the chance.

The West Ham United man is one of the most exciting midfielders in the Premier League and has been fantastic since joining the Hammers last summer. His impact in the club's Europa Conference League triumph can't be understated, and he has continued that impressive form into the new season, with a solid display against Chelsea over the weekend.

Whether it's defensively, or going forward, there are few midfielders capable of doing what Paqueta can right now, and if the champions weren't ridiculously stacked enough, they would be with him in the side. Of course, with a squad like City's, saying they 'need' the 25-year-old may be a bit of an exaggeration, but with the injury to Kevin De Bruyne, he'd certainly be a welcome signing.

7 Manchester United - Sofyan Amrabat

There's just no sugarcoating how poor Manchester United have looked in the midfield throughout the first two games of the season, and for Erik ten Hag's side to stand a chance of success this year, they need to add to it. Quickly. There are plenty of names who would provide significant upgrades to the side in the middle of the park, and we even wrote about six who would do the job nicely.

The best option would be Amrabat, though, and his presence in front of the defence would be massive for the club and for Mason Mount's form in the side. With the former Chelsea man getting off to a disappointing start, the arrival of the Fiorentina ace would allow him to play further forward and really excel at Old Trafford.

There are few teams in the Premier League right now that need a player quite as badly as the Red Devils need a new central midfielder, and Amrabat would be the best possible outcome for the club right now.

6 Newcastle United - Antonio Silva

Newcastle United are another side who don't particularly 'need' a new signing, considering they've done a pretty top-notch job in the summer already, but with a firm eye on the future, there's certainly no harm adding an incredible young prospect to your defensive ranks.

Silva has been lights out for Benfica since breaking into the team, and while he would cost a monumental amount of money, it's better to act quickly and get him through the doors now, rather than allow his value to continue to rise as he stamps his claim as one of the best young defenders in the world. At 19 years old and with three caps for the Portuguese senior team already under his belt, the sky is the limit here for Silva.

5 Nottingham Forest - Morato

From one young Benfica defender to another, Nottingham Forest's search for defensive reinforcements should see them bring Morato to the club this summer.

The Brazilian hasn't quite seen the success that his teammate Silva has at the club, but he is a promising centre-back, who, at 22 years old, has plenty of time to take his game to the next level.

One of Forest's biggest weaknesses last year was their torrid defence and if Steve Cooper wants his side to avoid another relegation battle, he'll add to the backline quickly and Morato is a great option for him.

4 Sheffield United - Facundo Pellistri

Sheffield United have had a pretty poor transfer window so far, allowing some really important players to leave the club, while failing to convincingly replace them.

Signing Pellistri on loan from United, then, would be a huge deal for the club and offer them an exciting option going forward. The talented forward would breathe life to the Blades front line and go a long way in helping them fight for Premier League survival this year.

3 Tottenham Hotspur - Brennan Johnson

With the departure of Harry Kane, it's pretty clear that Tottenham need a new forward, what's surprising, though, is the club's decision to target Johnson for the role.

More traditionally played out wide for Forest, Spurs seem to believe the star would be perfectly suited in the striker role at the club, and who are we to argue with Ange Postecoglou?

Whether it's up front or on the wing, Johnson would be a huge get for the club and it's one they certainly need to sort out before the summer ends, allowing them to spend a chunk of the Kane money on a quality young talent which could benefit the club for years to come.

2 West Ham United - Youssef En-Nesyri

Similarly to Spurs, West Ham need a new striker and they need one pretty soon. Michail Antonio's fitness issues mean you can't rely on him to hold the fort up top consistently throughout the campaign, and they need a natural goalscorer to help build upon the club's Europa Conference League victory last year.

With the departure of Declan Rice, the Hammers have done an excellent job replacing him in the midfield with James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, so their new area of priority is up top.

En-Nesyri would be a solid option, with the striker showing fine form last year as he scored 18 goals for Sevilla. He's continued where he left off so far this campaign too, with two goals in two appearances so far for the Spanish side and West Ham would be wise to act quickly, bringing him to East London before the window slams shut.

1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Josh Brownhill

The departure of Ruben Neves has significantly weakened Wolverhampton Wanderers in the midfield and as such, they need to prioritise adding someone in the middle of the park before the transfer window is closed.

Brownhill is a fantastic option for Gary O'Neil's side, with the Burnley man standing out in the middle of the park last year as they stormed the championship.

It may take some convincing to pry him away from Turf Moor, with Burnley's future in England's top flight seeming a little bit brighter than Wolves', but if the midlands club can manage to get him through the door, he'll be a massive gamechanger for them and could be the difference maker in the fight for Premier League safety this year.