Arsenal and Chelsea are eyeing a potential move for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak as key decision-makers behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium and Stamford Bridge have been made aware that the St James' Park favourite could seek an exit route if his current employers fail to seal European qualification, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sweden international has been on the Magpies' books since becoming their club-record signing when he completed a £63million switch from Real Sociedad in August 2022, but head coach Eddie Howe is in danger of being forced to contend with his departure within the next 12 months.

Isak has plenty of Premier League pedigree, thanks to finding the back of the net 32 times in 58 top flight appearances for Newcastle, resulting in Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea chief Enzo Maresca waiting in the wings if it becomes clear that a transfer is on the cards before next term.

Arsenal and Chelsea Put on Red Alert Over Isak

Striker desperate to compete in European competition next season

Arsenal and Chelsea have been put on red alert as Isak could look to embark on a fresh challenge if he is unable to spearhead Newcastle to qualification for a major European competition ahead of next season, according to GMS sources, but the Magpies have ruled out the possibility of sanctioning a January move.

Although the 25-year-old has only got his name on the scoresheet once over the course of his first seven outings this term, the Tyneside giants are desperate to keep him among Howe's options instead of allowing him to strengthen the Gunners' or Blues' attack midway through the campaign.

In a potentially significant twist, GMS sources have been informed that Isak is not interested in being forced to contend with a second consecutive season without competing in a continental tournament, and Arsenal and Chelsea are prepared to step up their interest in the new year if there seems to be any possibility of him leaving Newcastle.

Alexander Isak's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the current Premier League season compared to the 2023/24 campaign 2024/25 2023/24 Shots 3.27 2.87 Shot-creating actions 2.73 2.87 Shots on target 1.09 1.43 Key passes 1.09 1.08 Goals 0.18 0.84 Assists 0.18 0.08 Statistics correct as of 22/10/2024

The capital clubs have been long-term admirers of the frontman, but the Blues pulled out of the running to clinch his signature during the summer as they were unwilling to meet the Magpies' £120million demands as Maresca aimed to improve the squad he inherited from predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been handed a further boost ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table in the coming months as GMS sources have learned that Isak would remain keen on quitting Newcastle if they fail to seal European qualification regardless of whether he signs a new contract.

Magpies Unwilling to Allow Isak Exit in Winter

Tyneside giants determined to hold onto Sweden international

Although Arsenal and Chelsea are waiting in the wings, GMS sources have been told that Newcastle's determination to hold onto Isak during the winter transfer window will remain even if they are unable to convince him to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms before the turn of the year.

The marksman will enter the final three-and-a-half years of his £120,000-per-week contract in January, but the Magpies will still not entertain the possibility of cashing in at the season's halfway point if there have been no signs of progress during contract negotiations in the upcoming weeks.

Newcastle have prioritised attempting to convince Isak to sign an extended deal due to fears of Arsenal and Chelsea reigniting their pursuit, GMS sources recently revealed, but they have been left frustrated in their efforts thanks to being unable to make a breakthrough in negotiations at this stage.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is going nowhere in January, but the Magpies' hopes and expectations of agreeing an improved contract have failed to materialise, resulting in Arsenal and Chelsea continuing to monitor his situation as they make plans to bolster their centre forward options in 2025.

Newcastle are adamant that Isak's goalscoring output will improve and his resurgence in the final third of the pitch will give them renewed optimism about breaking into the top European qualification positions, GMS sources understand, but they are aware that he is being courted by their Premier League rivals.

