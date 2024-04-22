Highlights

At a time when football is increasingly characterised by the precociousness of some of its players, others decide - or are forced - to take longer to finally reach the limelight. Such is the case of Viktor Gyokeres, for whom not a week goes by without his name being mentioned in the columns of the European press. The Sporting striker has been linked with some of the biggest and best clubs, with the Premier League's Arsenal and Chelsea among those said to be involved in the race for his signature.

Latest Transfer News and Rumours on Viktor Gyokeres

Chelsea and Arsenal are interested while Liverpool could join the race too

At 25, the Swedish giant is now one of the most wooed centre-forwards in Europe. Having enjoyed a sparkling season with Sporting CP, his move to a top-flight club now seems only a matter of time. And with just a few weeks to go before the start of the summer transfer window, the identities of several potential suitors are beginning to emerge in the Old Continent's tabloids.

However, any club wishing to sign the striker, who has won 20 caps for Sweden (scoring six goals), will have to be prepared to break the bank. Tied to the Lions until 2028, Gyokeres has a release clause of £85.5 million - a sum that Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea could be willing to pay to secure the services of the serial goalscorer (36 goals and 15 assists in 42 games in all competitions this season).

Although his departure from Lisbon is not yet a done deal, it remains more uncertain than ever. The recent statements made by Hasan Cetinkaya, his agent, in an interview with Record bear witness to this.

It will be difficult for Viktor to stay at Sporting if Ruben Amorin decides to leave the club. We had eight offers for Gyokeres last summer and he chose to join Sporting for Amorim.

Ruben Amorim, the Sporting coach, could see his future linked to that of the Stockholm native. Could the Portuguese, who is rumoured to be close to signing for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's successor, take his protege with him to Anfield? It's a possibility that should not be totally ruled out.

Viktor Gyokeres' rise to the top

The striker's time in the Championship with Coventry City saw him break through

To understand where the Gyokeres craze comes from, it's important to know who this phenomenon from Scandinavia is.

Born in the Swedish capital on the 4th of June 1998, he first came into contact with the ball in the south of the city. At the age of six, he joined Aspudden-Tellus, a small amateur club, where he played for a decade. Gifted with undoubted qualities, he was spotted by Brommapojkarna, a renowned Stockholm entity that, among other things, trained Tottenham's new signing Lucas Bergvall. There, the young Gyokeres continued his training, demonstrating his goalscoring ability at various youth levels. On the 8th of August 2015, the striker made his first professional appearance in the Swedish second division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres is the most expensive signing in Sporting CP's history, and also represented the biggest sale in Coventry City's history too.

The following season, he took advantage of his team's relegation to the third division to make his mark, scoring 10 goals in 23 games in all competitions - becoming, at the age of 17 years, 2 months and 16 days, the fourth-youngest goalscorer in the history of IF Brommapojkarna. A key figure in the Black and Red's immediate ascent to the second tier of Swedish football, he went on to score 24 goals (15 goals and nine assists) in 35 games during the 2016/17 season.

His performances caught the eye of Brighton, who decided to recruit the young Scandinavian player in January 2018. Initially used with the reserves, he made his first first-team appearance against Southampton in the EFL Cup on the 8th of August 2018. During the 2018/19 season, Gyokeres made a total of eight appearances for the Seagulls, although he was unaware that he would never wear their colours again in the coming months.

Viktor Gyokeres' time at Sporting so far

Only five players have scored more goals across Europe

After consecutive loan spells with St Pauli (28 games, seven goals, four assists), Swansea (12 games, one goal) and Coventry City (19 games, three goals), he returned to Brighton at the end of May 2021, before signing a permanent deal with the Bantams. Now playing in a permanent home, the 6 ft 2 in centre-forward established himself in the Championship, where he totalled 97 appearances for 40 goals between 2021 and 2023.

Viktor Gyokeres' 23/24 stats at Sporting CP Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Liga Portugal 29 24 10 2600 Taca de Portugal 5 6 4 357 Europa League 9 5 2 621 Allianz Cup 2 3 0 155 Total 45 38 16 3733 (Stats correct as of 22/04/2024)

A Swedish international since January 2019, Gyokeres has seen his stock continue to rise and has found himself in the sights of a number of European clubs. However, he decided to sign for Sporting Portugal in the summer of 2023, with the Lusitanians spending a record £18 million (€21 million) to beat the competition.

It was a decision that quickly paid off, with the then 25-year-old's integration into the team proceeding in a way that the Green and Whites' directors could certainly not have imagined, even in their wildest dreams. Now the top scorer in Primeira Liga with 22 goals, Gyokeres is also the second-best passer, having already provided 10 assists for his team-mates. In fact, only four players have scored more in their domestic leagues than the Swede in the 2023/2024 season, while he is tied with Kylian Mbappe with 24.

Viktor Gyokeres' style of play

A clinical goalscorer, Gyokeres is a player who is far from reluctant to repeat his efforts. Blessed with an imposing physique, he is capable of creating his own situations, opening up spaces in the opposition defence all by himself. But the lethal nature of his right foot and his solid build are far from being his only qualities.

The Swede ranks in the top 2% of forwards when it comes to making decisive passes per 90 minutes (0.38) and in terms of successful dribbles per 90 minutes (2.35). He even ranks in the top 1% of strikers in terms of progressions per 90 minutes (4.11). These statistics speak volumes about the quality of his footwork. While it now seems unlikely that his future will be written on the Lisbon coast, Gyokeres may be preparing to take his career to the next level.

It's a step that Gaetan Bong, who played alongside the Scandinavian at Brighton, has no qualms about taking for his former team-mate. "I wouldn't be shocked if he went even higher. He has the qualities and experience to [...] For me, he has the level to go further, even if he's already at a very big club," the former Cameroon international told Foot11. After all, the important thing is not the destination, but the route taken to get there. Gyokeres can testify to that. As Arsenal and Chelsea in particular circle, there's no questioning he's destined for big things.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref