Arsenal and Chelsea will go head-to-head in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon as both sides look to cement their spot in the top four for potential Champions League qualification next season.

Mikel Arteta's side cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 9-3 aggregate win over PSV Eindhoven in the last round, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Man Utd at Old Trafford in their last league outing. Enzo Maresca's side on the other hand progressed to the quarter-final of the Europa Conference League with a comfortable win over FC Copenhagen, following on from their 1-0 win over Leicester last weekend.

Both teams are dealing with some injury problems and have selection headaches for this game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the teams to line up.

Arsenal Team News

Saka still unavailable

The Gunners have had limited attacking options in recent weeks after injuries to Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, which has seen Kieran Tierney and Mikel Merino used out of position.

But while Martinelli returned recently, Saka is still unavailable and won't return until after the international break. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also out for the season, but Arteta has plenty of options in defence and midfield to choose from. Raheem Sterling is ineligible for this game against his parent club.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Raheem Sterling Ineligible 02/04/2025 Bukayo Saka Hamstring 02/04/2025 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 01/06/2025 Kai Havertz Hamstring 01/06/202 Gabriel Jesus Knee 22/11/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta shared an update on his squad.

"No [Saka isn't ready], he's getting closer, he's stepping up and making very good progress I would say. "Now we have more options but it's true that we have to really manage the load and he's [Martinelli] been a little bit ahead of schedule and that's what we didn't want to take and we don't want to take anymore because we've been loading in with more minutes."

Arsenal Confirmed XI

Trossard to start up front

Arsenal Confirmed XI: Raya; Timbert, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Merino, Trossard, Martinelli.

Arsenal Confirmed Substitutes: Neto (GK), Calafiori (DEF), White (DEF), Tierney (DEF), Kiwior (DEF), Zinchenko (DEF), Jorginho (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Butler-Oyedeji (FWD).

Chelsea Team News

Fofana back in contention

The Blues were able to work their way into the next round in the Europa Conference League despite resting several players, and they should be able to welcome them all back. Wesley Fofana is fit again and should return, while Romeo Lavia is also in contention to be selected.

Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto are all unavailable due to injury though, while Mykhailo Murdyk remains suspended pending a hearing over a doping ban.

Chelsea Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Malo Gusto Knock 16/03/2025 Marc Guiu Hamstring 02/04/2025 Nicolas Jackson Hamstring 02/04/2025 Noni Madueke Hamstring 02/04/2025 Omari Kellyman Hamstring Unknown Mykhailo Mudryk Suspended Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Maresca shared an update on the squad ahead of this game.

"Yes, it will be Robert playing against Arsenal. I’ve said many times we are happy with both goalkeepers. But sometimes, you have to be flexible. "Since we started, the idea wasn’t to change the goalkeeper but you have to be flexible; we do this with the game plan, the way we want to attack and defend, but we also have to be flexible with players [changing the personnel]. "We hope after the international break [for their returns]. "At this moment in the season, we have lost key players who score goals: Nico Jackson and Noni Madueke with injury. "It’s not an excuse, it’s a reality for all clubs when you lose important players. Other players have to come in and do well and they have done."

Chelsea Confirmed XI

Neto to start up front

Chelsea Confirmed XI: Sanchez; Fofana, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, James; Sancho, Enzo, Nkunku; Neto.

Chelsea Confirmed Substitutes: Jorgensen (GK), Bettinelli (GK), Chalobah (DEF), Gusto (DEF), Tosin (DEF), Acheampong (DEF), Lavia (MID), Dewsbury-Hall (MID), George (FWD).