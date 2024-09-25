Arsenal and Chelsea have kept an eye on the progress of Jamie Gittens since he moved to Borussia Dortmund, but the player is in no rush to move back to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old moved to Germany from Manchester City in 2020 and has been patiently waiting to make his mark with the Bundesliga giants.

His Dortmund breakthrough is coming, with four goals already this season starting to reflect the game-changing ability he possesses.

Both goals for Gittens came from substitute appearances as he scored twice on the opening day of the Bundesliga season against Eintracht Frankfurt, after being brought on in the 59th minute.

The impact against Club Brugge in the Champions League last week was even more stark as he scored eight minutes after being introduced from the bench, and then went on to grab a dazzling second goal before Serhou Guirassy made it 3-0 in added time.

Gittens Prepared to Reject Premier League

Dortmund seen as best place for his continued development

Gittens has great pedigree in the game after spending time in the youth set-up at both Reading and Manchester City, but he moved to continental Europe in a bid to make an early breakthrough at the very top level.

Sources say the winger has belief that the Dortmund set-up, with strong traditions of giving chances to young players that deserve it, suits his objectives to make a big statement in his career at an early age.

The pathway is one he still believes in and that will mean Premier League clubs that have interest in him will have to stand back and wait, which will come as a blow to the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Jamie Gittens' season-by-season record at Borussia Dortmund 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Appearances 4 20 34 6 Goals 0 3 2 4 Assists 0 1 8 1 Yellow cards 0 1 1 1 Sent off 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 24/09/2024

Gittens was brave to move to Germany aged 16, but that chance to play first-team football sooner - and seeing Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham make the most of such opportunities at Signal Iduna Park - has kept him motivated with Sebastien Kehl saying he's a player who is "almost impossible to defend against".

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Gittens has been averaging a goal every 80 minutes in the Bundesliga this season

Scouts Preparing to Keep Tabs on Gittens

Winger interested in game time instead of increasing salary

Scouts from clubs in England are going to become more regular throughout the course of this season as Gittens establishes himself as a top level player.

In October last year, Gittens signed a contract extension with Dortmund, but sources indicate that recruitment teams from Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United had already been interested in taking him back to England at that stage.

Gittens now earns close to £50,000-a-week and while he could improve his financial situation whenever he fancies a move to the Premier League, it is the chance to play regular games that would be needed to truly tempt him back. As such, he will not be planning a move any time soon.

After the double strike against Club Brugge, Gittens took his goal contributions tally for Dortmund to 19 (nine goals and 10 assists) from 64 appearances thanks to supplying the pass which allowed Guirassy to grab a consolation against Stuttgart last weekend.

With the likes of Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen providing competition for a starting role, Gittens must remain in top form and condition to make sure this becomes his big breakout on the elite football scene.

The move to England will come one day but, for now, that dream is on hold as he will only switch when he knows the moment is right.

