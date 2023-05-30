Arsenal star Reiss Nelson is expected to commit his long-term future to the club, despite reports of an Emirates Stadium exit, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Nelson struggled for minutes during the 2022/23 campaign, but Romano insists the forward can still play a crucial role for the Gunners next season.

Arsenal transfer news - Reiss Nelson

It had looked as if Nelson's Arsenal career was heading for the fairytale ending, with his boyhood club top of the table, on course for their first Premier League title since 2003/04.

Instead, the north Londoners' late drop off allowed Manchester City to waltz their way to a third-straight league triumph, while casting doubt on the future role Nelson would play at the Emirates.

A report by The Evening Standard claimed West Ham United were just one of a number of top-flight clubs monitoring his situation, while on the continent, AC Milan were also keen on a move.

The forward's deal with Arsenal is set to expire just before the transfer window opens, meaning he could leave the Premier League runners-up for pastures new on a free transfer.

However, with just weeks left on his current contract, it appears there has been a U-turn, with Nelson now - according to Romano - expected to stay at Arsenal for the foreseeable future.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Reiss Nelson's Arsenal future?

When speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT this afternoon, transfer expert Romano hinted fresh terms for Nelson could be wrapped up in the coming weeks.

On the 23-year-old, Romano said: "It’s close for a four-year deal with one-year options. They are careful in their communication because Arsenal received many approaches from English clubs, from Italian clubs and from French clubs too.”

Are Arsenal making a mistake by extending Nelson's contract?

By no means a regular starter during any period of Mikel Arteta's reign at the Emirates, it had looked as if leaving Arsenal would be the most sensible decision for Nelson to take at this point of his career.

This season the London-born star featured just 18 times across all competitions for Arsenal, while notching up a measly three goals and three assists during that time (Transfermarkt).

Hardly mind-blowing numbers for a player supposedly about to reach his peak years, the Gunners supporters will now be hoping the former Feyenoord loanee is able to kick on after this latest contract extension.

Likely to earn a significant increase on his current £35,000-per-week contract, the jury remains out on whether it's a sensible move from the Arsenal hierarchy to extend Nelson's stay in north London.