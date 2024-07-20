Highlights Arsenal are close to an agreement to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners are finally making progress in talks to bring the Italy international to the Emirates Stadium.

The Italian has been a top target for manager Mikel Arteta this summer.

Arsenal are now close to reaching a total agreement to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Saturday morning.

The Gunners have been trying to land the Italy international following his nation's exit from Euro 2024 in recent weeks, but they had so far failed to make a key breakthrough in talks with the Serie A outfit.

However, it appears as though Edu is now on the verge of bringing in a player who manager Mikel Arteta really wants at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners now confident of sealing the move according to Romano.

Arsenal Close in on Calafiori

The Italian will be the first major signing of the summer

It has been a quiet summer transfer window for the North London club so far, but they could be about to add a significant name to their squad for next season as they look to once again go head-to-head with Manchester City and others for the Premier League title having fallen short last term.

Calafiori has been keen on the move all along but the issues were coming with finding an agreement with Bologna, which Romano confirms they are now doing successfully.

The player's agent Alessandro Lucci looks to have played a key role in uniting the two parties, with personal terms on a five-year contract already agreed.

Writing on X, the journalist said:

'Understand Arsenal are now close to reach total agreement with Bologna for Riccardo Calafiori! Positive talks took place behind the scenes with player’s agent Alessandro Lucci on it. #AFC now confident to get it done. Personal terms remain agreed, deal until June 2029.'

Calafiori impressed during the group stages for Italy at Euro 2024 before being suspended for their round of 16 tie as they were knocked out by Switzerland.

The Bologna star has become a coveted defender after helping his club reach the Champions League last term, making 30 appearances in Serie A. Impressively for a centre-back, the 22-year-old also scored twice and provided a further five assists last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calafiori only made his Italy debut on June 4 before going on to start all of their group matches at Euro 2024.

Calafiori Faces a Battle to get in Arsenal's XI

Saliba and Gabriel have formed a strong partnership

Should Calafiori complete his move to the Emirates, Arsenal fans will be fascinated to see where he will fit in ahead of the new season.

Arteta favoured a four-at-the-back formation last term with Gabriel and William Saliba forming an unbreakable partnership as the Gunners had the best defensive record in the division, conceding 29 times in 38 matches.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =10th Assists 5 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 =5th Clearances Per Game 2.5 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 6.99 2nd

The left-sided Italian will either hope to oust Gabriel from the XI, or he could potentially be used at left-back ahead of the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

One other option for Arteta would be to use a back three - the system in which the 22-year-old thrived for his country in Germany this summer - but it remains to be seen whether that is something the Spanish manager is ready to consider yet given how well Arsenal did in 2023-24.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 20-07-24.