Highlights Arsenal are closely monitoring Bayern forward Leroy Sane in search of a new attacker.

Mikel Arteta has a great relationship with the winger, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Sane has just 12 months left on his current deal with the Bundesliga giants.

Arsenal are ‘closely monitoring’ Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane’s situation, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported.

Mikel Arteta’s side are still looking for reinforcements before the end of the transfer window on August 30, after securing deals for David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners have been linked with several names to bolster their frontline this summer, including Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who snubbed interest from Arsenal and signed an extension with the Bundesliga outfit earlier this summer.

According to Plettenberg, Sane is also on Arsenal’s radar as Arteta has ‘a great relationship’ with the winger – the pair enjoyed an impressive stint together at Manchester City.

If he were to join, the Germany international, who earns £330k-a-week at Bayern, would reunite with former Man City teammates Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates.

With just 12 months left on his current deal, Sane is now ‘fully focused’ on Bayern – Plettenberg suggests the 28-year-old is keen on extending his deal with the Bundesliga giants.

Sane ‘Fully Focused’ on Bayern

Remains on Arsenal’s shortlist

Writing on X, Plettenberg revealed that Arsenal are closely monitoring Sane’s situation, while the German winger is leaning towards staying at Bayern beyond the summer transfer window:

Speaking to the media in April, Sane was vocal about his appreciation for Arteta, revealing he ‘was very happy to work’ with the Spaniard during his time in Manchester.

The Germany international, who joined Bayern in a £54.8m deal from Man City four years ago, went on to make 175 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 48 goals and registering 50 assists.

Despite minor injury struggles, the 28-year-old just had his best season statistically in Germany’s top division, with 19 goal contributions in 27 appearances.

Speaking about Sane last season, team-mate Jamal Musiala was full of praise for the winger...

"Leroy is one of the best wingers in the world and he is in very, very good form at the moment."

Leroy Sane Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 27 8 11 Champions League 12 2 2 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

Bayern, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing season, finishing just third in the table, behind first-time winners Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

The Bavarians have raided the Premier League for new arrivals after a poor campaign, with Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise joining on long-term deals.

Among the list of names

Arsenal have made contact with Real Sociedad over midfielder Mikel Merino, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Euro 2024 winner remains on Arsenal’s shortlist in their midfielder search as they look to replace Thomas Partey, who has just 12 months left on his current deal at the Emirates.

According to Romano, Arsenal are yet to present an official proposal for Merino, whom Arteta knows ‘very well’ from his performances at Real Sociedad – the Arsenal gaffer has followed the La Liga club ‘a lot’ in recent years.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-07-24.