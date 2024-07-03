Highlights Arsenal are 'getting closer' to extending Mikel Arteta's contract.

Arteta wants to stay at Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners target Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal are ‘getting closer’ to extending Mikel Arteta’s contract, as the Gunners are confident of finalising the deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard has only 12 months left on his current deal, and Arsenal are keen to extend his stay after two promising seasons in which the club narrowly missed out on the Premier League title.

Despite previous reports linking him with Barcelona, Romano revealed Arteta was ‘never tempted’ to return to Spain as he wanted to continue his mission at the Emirates.

Arteta, who joined Arsenal in 2019 from Pep Guardiola’s staff at Manchester City, guided the club back to the Champions League and won his first major trophy as manager in 2020, lifting the FA Cup.

Barcelona were reportedly keen to bring in Arteta as a replacement for Xavi before appointing former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick.

Arteta branded the reports ‘totally fake’ in January as he now looks to extend his stay at the Emirates beyond 2025.

The Spaniard is approaching his sixth season in charge of Arsenal as the Gunners look to finally end their 20-year wait for the Premier League title.

Last season, Arteta led Arsenal to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010, where the north Londoners disappointingly lost to Bayern Munich.

Arteta’s Deal ‘Work in Progress’

He wants to stay at the Emirates

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggested that Arteta’s new deal to stay at Arsenal is currently still a ‘work in progress’:

“Meanwhile, more good news for Arsenal is that the contract extension for Mikel Arteta is getting closer. He has one year left on his contract, but it’s a work in progress and there is confidence to get it done as Arteta wants to stay at Arsenal, and they want to keep him. When Arteta was linked with the Barcelona job, the truth is he was never tempted – his mission is to continue at Arsenal with a new contract.”

Arsenal, who broke their transfer record under Arteta last year, are set for another busy summer ahead. The Gunners are expected to bring in several reinforcements ahead of the new season.

After missing out on Slovenia international Benjamin Sesko, the club have yet to identify their next concrete target in attack as they look to replace Eddie Nketiah, who is rumoured to leave the Emirates on a permanent deal soon.

Goalkeeper David Raya is set to become Arteta’s first summer signing – the Spaniard will join on a permanent deal from Brentford after impressing on loan, winning the Premier League’s Golden Glove.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal record (2019-2024 Premier League) Matches 171 Wins 103 Draws 27 Losses 41 Points per match 1.96

The Gunners Target Joan Garcia

To replace Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal are eyeing Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia to replace Aaron Ramsdale if he leaves the club this summer, according to The Athletic.

The promising shot-stopper is eyed as a backup for David Raya after impressing in the Spanish second division last season, where he helped Espanyol achieve promotion to La Liga.

However, interest in Ramsdale seems to have cooled off after January links to Newcastle and Chelsea – the England international recently denied claims the Magpies were pursuing a deal to sign him.

Ramsdale, who lost his starting spot to Raya last season, appeared in just 11 matches for Arsenal in all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-07-24.