Highlights Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad

Reports claim a package in the region of €30million has been agreed

The Gunners will beat the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to his signature

Arsenal are confident they will complete the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a quiet summer so far for last season’s Premier League runners-up. They’ve signed goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season and acquired sought-after central defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

In terms of outgoings, academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe is the only high-profile departure so far, as he signed for London rivals Fulham. Another midfielder, Mohamed Elneny, also left the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract.

Arsenal Closing in on Merino Signing

He has just one year left on his contract

Arsenal are confident they will sign Merino from Spanish side Real Sociedad, according to Romano. Writing in his Daily Briefing, the journalist claims a deal could be completed in the next few days.

Romano says a package worth in the region of €30million has been agreed between both clubs, but the structure of the deal and payment terms still need to be determined. It’s expected a deal will be done as the player has already agreed to join the Gunners.

The likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had been heavily linked with Merino but, according to Romano, he is no longer negotiating with Spanish clubs as a move to the Premier League and Arsenal is the priority for the player. The possibility of working under Mikel Arteta was reportedly a key factor behind the 28-year-old’s decision.

Mikel Merino 2023/24 stats for Real Sociedad in all competitions Stat: Appearances 45 Goals 8 Assists 5 Minutes played 3,601

Merino came through the ranks at Osasuna before he joined Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2016. He spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Newcastle United and that move was then made permanent at the end of the campaign, but he spent just weeks back at St James’ Park before he was sold to Sociedad.

Arsenal ‘Monitoring’ Man City Star

He could depart the Etihad this summer

Arsenal have been put on red alert as they’re monitoring striker Julian Alvarez’s situation at Manchester City, according to reports. The Mirror claim the Argentina international will consider his future after the Olympics and manager Pep Guardiola won’t prevent an unhappy player from leaving.

The article goes on to say City will only sanction a sale at the right price and it would likely take a fee in the region of £80million to bring the Premier League champions to the table. Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid are also admirers of Alvarez and would present stern competition should Arsenal pursue a move.

Alvarez signed for City from Argentinian side River Plate in January 2022, but was loaned back to the club for the remainder of the season. In the last two seasons with City, the 24-year-old has scored 36 goals across 103 appearances in all competitions, and registered 18 assists.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.