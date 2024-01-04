Highlights Arsenal have complained to the PGMOL about the rough treatment of Bukayo Saka, believing that opponents are targeting him with hard tackles early in games.

Saka was the third-most fouled player in the Premier League in 2023, but Arsenal feels that yellow cards should be shown after the first foul that meets the threshold.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Arsenal and Mikel Arteta in response, telling them to 'shut up' and get on with it.

Arsenal have complained to the Premier League's refereeing body, the PGMOL, over the rough treatment of Bukayo Saka, per the Daily Mail. The Gunners believe that their star player was targeted in various matches in 2023 by opposition players, and that the numerous hard-hitting tackles could eventually take their toll on the 22-year-old.

Last year was one to remember for Saka in north London, as he enjoyed one of his best spells to date while at his boyhood club. During 2022/23, he scored 14 times in the league, while also providing 11 assists for his teammates. That year saw him win the PFA's Young Player of the Year award, and he earned a place in the PFA Team of the Year, indicative of just how impressive he was for Arsenal.

He has started this season strongly too, with six goals and six assists in the English top flight helping to ensure that his side were top of the Premier League at Christmas. While Arsenal have lost two games in a row against West Ham and Fulham and have slipped to fourth, you would imagine that Saka would have a huge say if they are to close the five point gap between them and table toppers Liverpool.

Why Arsenal have complained to the PGMOL

Saka the league's third-most fouled player in 2023

That is, however, if the forward remains fit and firing throughout the season, something which is clearly of concern to his club based on the Mail's report. The foundation for Arsenal's complaints to the PGMOL is that there were an accumulation of incidents last season which suggested to opponents that they could get away with rough tackles on Saka without being punished.

In 2023, the 22-year-old was the English top-flight's third-most fouled player, with opponents penalised for challenges on him 87 times. The only two players who were fouled more were Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew (117) and Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes (92).

Arsenal, who brought up the matter earlier in the season per the Mail, are unhappy that players are only being shown yellow cards after multiple rash tackles on Saka. They reportedly said that a yellow card should be shown after a first foul that meets the threshold, rather than wait for a second over-enthusiastic challenge.

Saka's injury history

Mikel Arteta has previously spoken on opposition players targeting the winger

While the statistics on the amount Saka is being fouled will be of concern to his club, so too will the fact that Saka has carried an Achilles injury since last season. While he is yet to be ruled out for an Achilles issue specifically (per Transfermarkt), he has picked up several other knocks, and all the fouls might eventually take their toll on him later in his career.

Bukayo Saka Injury History (as of 04/01/24) Season Injury From Until Days Games Missed 23/24 Thigh Problems 02/10/23 21/10/23 18 7 21/22 Horse Kiss 30/06/21 05/07/21 5 1 20/21 Hip Problems 28/01/21 31/01/21 3 1 20/21 Ankle Injury 30/12/20 01/01/21 2 0 20/21 Hamstring Injury 23/11/20 28/11/20 5 1 19/20 Knee Injury 03/02/20 15/02/20 12 2 Information taken from Transfermarkt

Saka was substituted early on in Arsenal's Champions League match with Lens in October 2023 and then missed the next couple of games. His manager Mikel Arteta had previously commented in February 2023 that talented players like Saka "get kicked and fouled," but that he couldn't rely on referees to protect him from aggressive players.

"He needs to learn when to take certain balls, what to do with that ball, how to use his body, when to jump. "There are a lot of things we can train but obviously it is very difficult to understand what the opponent is going to do…"

More recently, in November 2023, Arteta was asked whether Saka was born with the determination to get fouled and keep on going. The Spaniard simply said: "Born? I think he’s getting used to it!"

Gabby Agbonlahor fires back at Arsenal complaints

Former Villa man tells Arteta and club to 'shut up'

It's not the first time Arsenal have clashed with the PGMOL this season, with the Gunners previously labelled 'childish' by journalist Paul Brown after releasing a statement following their controversial loss to Newcastle United. However, Arsenal's complaints about Saka have not gone down well with former Aston Villa striker, Gabriel Agbonlahor. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit told Arteta to 'shut up', stating that Saka, as a top player, was always going to be fouled and targeted on a pitch.

"Shut up. Stop moaning! It’s all you hear off Arteta and Arsenal. Get on with it, it's football! Back in your day, you'd get fouled every time you got the ball, look at the clips of [Diego] Maradona, he used to get two-footed in the chest! No yellow card. "Saka might get fouled a lot... he's a top player and people have got to stop you!"

Time will only tell if referees are more willing to book players after rough initial challenges on Saka moving forward. Arsenal are next in action against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday 7th January at 16:30 GMT, with Saka in line to start barring any fitness issues.