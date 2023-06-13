Arsenal expect Reiss Nelson to put pen to paper on his new deal soon, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.The Italian journalist says a verbal agreement until 2027 is in place, with the winger now just needing to sign on the dotted line.

Arsenal contract news — Reiss Nelson

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently informed GIVEMESPORT that there is indeed an agreement in principle between Arsenal and Nelson over a new deal.His existing one expires this month, meaning another club could have snapped him up for nothing. However, it now appears that the 23-year-old will be remaining at the Emirates.According to the MailOnline, Nelson's new contract will see his current £60,000-a-week salary increase significantly.As per Transfermarkt, He made 11 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring three goals, including a dramatic last-minute winner against Bournemouth back in March.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Reiss Nelson and Arsenal?

Romano says Arsenal are confident that Nelson will extend his stay at the Emirates.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer expert said: "They feel that, at the end, Reiss Nelson will sign the new deal verbally agreed, and so that will be completed soon until June 2027 with an option for a further season."

Who else could sign a new contract at Arsenal?

Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli have all signed fresh deals recently and William Saliba looks set to follow suit.According to The Athletic, Arsenal have agreed a new four-year contract with the French defender. However, like with Nelson, ink still needs to be put on paper.Captain Martin Ødegaard is also another member of Mikel Arteta's squad who could soon extend his existing deal at the Emirates.Last month, the Evening Standard reported that Arsenal are ready to start contract talks with the Norway international.Supporters of the north London club will be excited about this transfer window, with Arteta and Co already working on a deal to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.However, keeping the likes of Saka and Martinelli at the Emirates could be the most important piece of business Arsenal do this summer.They helped the club make a return to the Champions League and go toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the title race. With that in mind, Arteta keeping the spine of his team intact is just as important as bringing in new players, if not more.