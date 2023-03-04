Arsenal are confident that they can get £27m star to sign at the Emirates.

Arsenal now 'confident' of agreement with £27m star at the Emirates

Arsenal are confident that they can get William Saliba to sign a new contract at the Emirates, football.london journalist Kaya Kaynak has told GiveMeSport.

The central defender's existing deal expires next year and he is undoubtedly a player who Mikel Arteta will not want to lose.

Arsenal contract news – William Saliba

Speaking to GMS, the reliable Fabrizio Romano hinted that Saliba could sign a new contract this month.

His team-mate Gabriel Martinelli recently put pen to paper on an extension, while Bukayo Saka is thought to be close to doing the same thing.

According to The Guardian, the 21-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal over a new deal that will take his stay at the Emirates into 2028.

The same outlet states that the Gunners will now focus on renewing Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale's contracts.

What has Kaya Kaynak said about William Saliba and Arsenal?

Kaynak says Arsenal and Edu are still working on getting Saliba to sign fresh terms but are optimistic that he will.

Speaking to GMS, football.london's chief Arsenal writer said: "It's something that's still progressing. Arsenal seem confident about getting Saliba to sign, but there are still a few details that need to be ironed out there. And with time sort of ticking down, they'll certainly want to get it done as soon as possible."

Why are Arsenal confident about William Saliba signing a new contract?

It is a good environment at the Emirates right now, with Arsenal top of the league and their project under Arteta going extremely well.

All things considered, at this moment in time, it would be hard for Saliba to find a better club. Therefore, it is not really a surprise to hear that the north London outfit are confident that the Frenchman will extend his stay with them. And if he does, it will be great business.

Saliba, who joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne for £27m back in 2019, as reported by BBC Sport, has been a revelation for the Gunners this season.

"Saliba is a modern centre-back in the [Virgil] Van Dijk mould. He is fast enough to deal with the quickest strikers, aerially strong to cope with target men, and comfortable in possession to ensure his side can play from the back," Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph earlier in the campaign.

"Yes, these are early days and Saliba has a long way to go to match Van Dijk’s long-term influence at Liverpool, but he has had an immediate impact on how structurally sound a previously flaky defence looks."

