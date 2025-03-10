Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic could be available in the summer transfer window for under £30 million, according to TBR Football.

Much has been said of Arsenal’s striking options this season or more specifically, their lack thereof. Gabriel Jesus, having displayed shaky form throughout the first half of the campaign, went down with an ACL injury at the turn of the year and as such, will be sidelined for most of 2025.

Kai Havertz, then, was Arsenal’s only senior striker that was fit, until a hamstring injury just weeks later ruled him out for the rest of the season as well. Many questions have been asked about Havertz as a striker, with several spectators wondering if the German is best-suited to that position.

Despite having time in the January transfer window, Arsenal chose not to sign a number nine. Since then, the Gunners have been using midfielder Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker, but it is clear that the club need to reinforce their attacking options, with the 2024/25 season looking like another “nearly” campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side.

With the summer window swiftly approaching, Arsenal may have a golden opportunity to solve their striker woes.

Vlahovic To Arsenal?

Striker could be available for a brilliant price

As per TBR Football, Dusan Vlahovic looks set to depart Juventus this summer. The £310,000-a-week Serbian has been consistent since moving to Turin from Fiorentina in 2022 but is on a contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2026. Vlahovic is on a staggering wage and his refusal to take a cut on that pay means that contract extension talks have stalled.

Dusan Vlahovic 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Serie A 22 9 1 1,479' Champions League 9 4 1 549' Coppa Italia 2 1 0 171'

This, combined with the fact that Randal Kolo Muani is now at the club and a player that Juve would like to sign permanently, has opened the door for a potential Vlahovic departure. Arsenal have long been keen on Vlahovic as a target and now it would seem that the Gunners could acquire him for just over £25 million.

Despite Juve having paid £67 million to acquire the "world-class" striker’s services three years ago, they seem content with making a loss on the transfer in order to move Vlahovic’s wages off the books. Vlahovic is still just 25 years of age, meaning that Arsenal may not only sign him for an incredible bargain, but would be buying a striker that could lead their line for years to come, perhaps to that long-awaited Premier League title.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 10/03/2025)