Arsenal are still confident about signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the transfer expert fears a repeat of what happened with Mykhailo Mudryk if the Gunners, who have already had a couple of bids for the 24-year-old rejected, do not quickly agree a deal with their Premier League rivals.

Arsenal transfer news — Declan Rice

According to multiple outlets, including Sky Sports, Arsenal had a second offer for Rice turned down by West Ham earlier this week. It was believed to be in the region of £90m.

It is a frustrating development for the north London club, who are now facing serious competition from Manchester City for the player's signature.

The reliable Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that City are preparing a bid for Rice.

The Englishman is valued at around £77m by Transfermarkt, but West Ham are looking for an offer higher than that and Arsenal's first two proposals.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Declan Rice and Arsenal?

Romano has informed GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are still convinced that they will land Rice this summer. However, the Italian journalist has warned that they cannot afford to waste any more time, especially after losing out on Mudryk to Chelsea in January.

Speaking about their pursuit of the West Ham captain, he said: "Arsenal remain confident because they know the player wants to move, but it's also true that, in some moments, you have to be fast in the market.

"We saw the same kind of situation with Mykhailo Mudryk, who wanted the move. It was kind of public on social media in January, remember? But then if you don't close the deal, other things can happen."

Why are Arsenal confident about signing Declan Rice?

After the season that they have just had, they are in a very good position to land him.

Mikel Arteta's side showed that they can compete for the Premier League title and were able to qualify for the Champions League.

Their rivals are yet to make a concrete move for Rice as well, so Arsenal certainly seem like the frontrunners to sign the England international.

Compared to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard by former West Ham midfielder Kevin Nolan on talkSPORT, he is not a player Arteta will want to miss out on.

But if Arsenal do not present the Hammers with an acceptable offer soon, it is obviously a possibility.