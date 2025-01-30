Arsenal believe they are 'well-placed' to seal Ollie Watkins' signature before the winter transfer window closes - the Gunners failed with a shock opening bid of around £60 million for the Aston Villa striker, according to Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail.

Watkins was on target in Villa's crucial 4-2 win against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League just hours after word got out of the rejected offer. He was in the spotlight at Villa Park, netting his 11th goal of the season but also missing a penalty as Unai Emery's men booked their place in the last 16.

The 29-year-old English frontman has been vital for Emery and has become a Villans fan favourite since arriving from Brentford in September 2020 in a then club-record £33 million deal. He has three years left on his contract, but Arsenal are testing his commitment to the club, and they are eager to sign a new centre-forward before Monday's deadline day (February 3).

Arsenal Sources Suggest Confidence Over Watkins Deal

The Gunners Are Long-Term Admirers Of Villa Striker

Arsenal sources are said to indicate that the club feels they are in a good position to sign Watkins ahead of next week's deadline despite the questionable timing of their opening bid on Wednesday (January 29). The offer was made just hours before Villa's encounter with Celtic and amid negotiations over his fellow strike partner Jhon Duran, infuriating those at Villa Park.

Villa have agreed to sell Duran to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in a €77 million (£64 million) fixed fee plus add-ons deal, and the Colombian forward has completed his medical. The 21-year-old is flying to Riyadh to become Cristiano Ronaldo's new teammate in a transfer that has obvious repercussions on the Gunners' pursuit of Watkins.

Arsenal's confidence may stem from Watkins' comments back in 2020 over a move to the Emirates being 'the dream' and his admiration of iconic striker Thierry Henry:

"That’s the dream, to play for Arsenal one day. But, you know, it’s a long shot. I’m an Arsenal fan so Thierry Henry was my [idol] he’s unbelievable to watch. He was the idol growing up really.”

Ollie Watkins Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 23 Goals 10 Assists 5 Expected goals (xG) 11.54 Scoring frequency 161min Goals per game 0.4 Shots per game 2.6 Shots on target per game 1.2 Goal conversion 17%

Watkins has been one of the Premier League's most potent goalscorers of the past few years and a player who Mikel Arteta has always admired. The Gunners boss is desperate to land a forward amid injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka that have jeopardized their Premier League title challenge.

