Arsenal are expecting to complete a deal for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Gunners are reportedly confident of securing an agreement to make Garcia their secondary shot-stopper and bring in competition for David Raya.

Garcia was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates last summer before Arsenal opted to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on a season-long loan.

The Brazilian has made just one appearance for Arsenal across all competitions since joining and now looks unlikely to extend his stay at the club, with Garcia ‘expected’ to arrive.

Arsenal Eyeing Joan Garcia Deal

Confident of completing the move

According to O’Rourke, Garcia could become Arsenal’s second signing from La Liga this summer after Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Gunners are believed to have an agreement in place for the 25-year-old, who is expected to leave his boyhood club after 15 years to join forces with Mikel Arteta.

Garcia, praised as 'impressive' by football.london, is in his ninth year at Espanyol, having joined the club’s academy in 2016.

It took him almost three seasons with the senior team to establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper, when he finally took over from veteran Fernando Pacheco last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garcia has made 23 La Liga appearances this season, keeping three clean sheets and conceding 35 goals.

Arsenal endured a quiet January transfer window and brought in no reinforcements up front despite Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka suffering long-term injuries.

Their lack of market activity has come back to haunt them, as they have now lost Kai Havertz to a season-ending setback, leaving Arteta with no natural options up front.

Joan Garcia's Espanyol Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 23 Goals conceded 25 Clean sheets 3 Minutes played 2,070

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-02-25.