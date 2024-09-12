Arsenal have confirmed that Mikel Arteta has signed a brand new three-and-a-half-year contract to stay at The Emirates until 2027.

The Gunners moved to tie their top man down to a new long-term deal as he had entered the final 12 months of his contract, but there was no fears he may leave despite interest from Barcelona last year.

Arteta has won the FA Cup and two Community Shields during his tenure at the club since taking over in north London back in 2019, when he replaced Unai Emery after a period at Manchester City as the assistant manager to Pep Guardiola.

Arteta Signs New 3.5 Year Deal

Spaniard will earn up to £15million per year

As GIVEMESPORT sources revealed on Wednesday, Arteta has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at the Emirates that will make him one of the highest-earning coaches in the world and the second-highest earning manager in the Premier League behind Pep Guardiola.

He is only the second manager to break the £10million-per-year barrier, with his new deal believed to see him earn in excess of £13million-per-year as a basic wage which could rise to £15million-per-year if he wins trophies.

Speaking to the official Arsenal website after the announcement, Arteta expressed his delight at committing his future to the north London giants ahead of the North London derby this weekend.

“I feel extremely proud, very excited and am looking forward to what is coming next. I’m proud to be where I am and have the relationships that I have with everyone at the club. “I feel extremely lucky to work every single day with good people and the ambition we have here. I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported and I want to do much more than what we’ve already done together. “Together with the players and everyone at the club, we are looking forward to the coming years, with our supporters, who have emotionally transformed the club and the team. Our supporters have transformed individuals and we are different now. You can tell that we are different and for me, that is down to them. We look forward to continuing the journey together.”

Mikel Arteta's season-by-season Premier League record as Arsenal boss Season Matches Won Drawn Lost Points 2024/25 3 2 1 0 7 2023/24 38 28 5 5 89 2022/23 38 26 6 6 84 2021/22 38 22 3 13 69 2020/21 38 18 7 13 61 2019/20 20 9 6 5 33 Statistics correct as of 12/09/2024

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta made 150 appearances for Arsenal during his playing career, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists along the way.

Martin Odegaard to Miss North London Derby

Norwegian suffered an ankle injury on international duty

While Arteta has handed the Gunners a huge boost with the news of his new contract, the team is still reeling from news that Martin Odegaard could be set to miss several weeks of the season with an ankle injury.

The captain picked up an issue on international duty with Norway and was pictured on crutches flying back to London. The national team doctor has since spoken out on the injury and revealed that he is expected to miss at least three weeks of action, ruling him out of the clash with Tottenham and also the Champions League encounter with Atalanta and the Premier League clash with Manchester City the following Sunday.

The playmaker is set to undergo further tests to get a final diagnosis ahead of the game, but Gunners fans and Arteta is surely planning on not having him available for the upcoming games.

