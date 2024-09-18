Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has suffered "significant" damage to his ankle and will miss the game against Atalanta.

The Gunners skipper was forced off injured during international duty with Norway last week, and was pictured on crutches boarding a flight back to London. The playmaker missed the North London derby at the weekend, with Arteta admitting the club were still awaiting results from a scan done to find out the full damage.

Now speaking before the Champions League opener with Serie A giants Atalanta on Thursday night, the manager has confirmed the worst news possible for Arsenal fans.

Odegaard Suffers 'Significant' Injury

Set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Speaking in his pre-game press conference in Bergamo, boss Arteta revealed that Odegaard had not travelled with the squad and confirmed he had suffered "significant" damage to his ankle.

"The scan showed that he has some damage in the ligament in his ankle. it’s something quite significant. "We will lose Martin Ødegaard for a while. The scans showed he has some damage especially on one of the ligaments in the ankle."

The 26-year-old had started each of the Gunners' first three games of the season as Arsenal look to push Manchester City all the way in the title race once more, however he now looks set to spend an extended period on the sidelines recovering.

Reports last week suggested that the injury would see him miss a minimum of three to four weeks of action, but it was dependent on whether or not there had been any ligament damage when he turned his ankle. While it has not been confirmed, it is suggested that the injury is more severe than initially hoped in north London.

As well as the huge Champions League opener in Italy on Thursday, Arsenal travel to Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday evening as they look to close the four-point gap between the sides at this early stage of the campaign.

Martin Odegaard Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected assists per 90 0.25 Pass accuracy % 77.4 Minutes played 254

Four More Absent From Training Ahead of Atalanta Clash

Riccardo Calafiori returns from injury

While Odegaard is now confirmed to be a long-term absentee, there were also four more Arsenal players missing from their training session ahead of the game against Atalanta on Thursday night in Bergamo.

Mikel Merino, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko were all nowhere to be seen at London Colney in a blow to Arteta, but there was some positive news too.

Italy international Riccardo Calafiori missed the win over Tottenham at the weekend after suffering an injury on international duty last week, but he was seen in training and has travelled with the squad for the game. In addition to the former Bologna man, Declan Rice is back from suspension and is available to play.

All stats courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 18/9/2024.