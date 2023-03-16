Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is close to signing a new contract with the club, journalist Kaya Kaynak has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Saka, who currently earns a reported £70,000 per week, has shone for Mikel Arteta's side this season, with the Gunners firmly in control of the Premier League title race.

Arsenal contract news - Bukayo Saka

According to a report in The Athletic, Saka has agreed a new long-term contract extension with Arsenal.

Saka's existing deal at the Emirates Stadium had been due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but fresh terms will see the 21-year-old extend his stay well beyond that date.

It comes amid speculation surrounding a move away from the Emirates Stadium, with Manchester City mooted as a potential suitor for the winger, should he have been made available on the market (Caught Offside).

Such interest in Saka, who has been tipped to challenge for the Ballon d'Or in the future, is unsurprising, not least given his market value, which according to Transfermarkt supersedes the £100 million mark.

His importance to this Arsenal team has been demonstrated on multiple occasions during the Gunners' title charge, as Saka already boasts an impressive 20-goal contributions from 36 matches this season.

While there has been an agreement in principle for Saka's extension, the Arsenal academy graduate has not yet put pen to paper, with concerns regarding the rumoured deal starting to grow.

However, such suggestions have now been rubbished, as it's claimed Saka's contract extension will be signed in due course.

What has Kaya Kaynak said about Saka's contract extension?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Kaynak outlined the steps Arsenal have taken to get Saka to agree on a renewed deal.

On the young forward, Kaynak said: “Saka is going to become one of the highest-paid players at the club if he does decide to stay.

"It will be a long-term deal, the player himself has come out and said he wants to stay and Arteta has also said he wants to keep him, unsurprisingly. So it seems like a matter of when not if Saka does officially sign that contract.

"But there are also lots of things that need to be ironed out. I'm sure when there is news as big as that the player, the club, the agents will have some sort of communications strategy about how they want to announce the signing.

"That will probably take a bit of time to iron out too, so there's lots of things that are going on behind the scenes when it comes to Saka’s deal. However, it does seem as though that's heading in the right direction and as I said, it seems like when rather than if.”

What next for Saka and Arsenal in their title challenge?

Arsenal will have a golden opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points when they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Without a Premier League triumph since 2003/04, Arsenal's almost two-decade-long wait to be crowned champions of English football looks as if it could come to an end this term.

While City remain hot on the heels of the north Londoners, it's difficult to see Arsenal slipping up from this point on.