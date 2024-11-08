Arsenal are considering two former players as potential replacements for Edu as their next sporting director, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

The club were rocked this week when it emerged Brazilian chief Edu, who himself was a former midfielder for the club, would leave his role as sporting director mid-season as he looked to embark on a new challenge elsewhere, with a move to become part of Nottingham Forest's global project with their sister clubs in a more senior role expected.

Jason Ayto has stepped into his role on an interim basis with the Gunners taking their time over potential replacements, with the suggestion they may wait until the end of the season.

But according to a new report from France, former Emirates stars Tomas Rosicky and Per Mertesacker are among the potential candidates being considered to take the job.

The former German defender is already part of the behind-the-scenes staff in North London, as he is the current Academy director, working closely with the players coming up from Hale End and creating a pathway for them to break into the first-team under Mikel Arteta.

In a more shocking twist though, former midfielder Rosicky has also emerged as a target with Foot Mercato reporting that initial talks have already been held about him potentially coming in and taking the role.

The Czech Republic legend is currently the sporting director for Sparta Prague back in his home country, meaning he has experience in the role although it would be a huge step up to take over at Arsenal and the level they're at.

There has also been suggestions that West Ham are fearing a potential approach from the Gunners for their current chief Tim Steidten, although it was stated that it would be seen as a "surprise" should they take that route considering the results he has had in his current role at the London Stadium.

Arsenal are in no rush to make an appointment, but they have begun the process and it could be another former player who takes the reigns in 2025.