Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs who are weighing up a move for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies when he becomes a free agent next summer.

The Gunners are currently fourth in the Premier League standings after three league games. Mikel Arteta’s side won their opening two fixtures, but could only manage a 1-1 draw against Brighton prior to the international break.

This summer, Arsenal invested in their squad in a bid to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City once again, having signed Riccardo Calafiori, Raheem Sterling, and Mikel Merino. However, attention is already shifting to the next 12 months as players across Europe enter the final year of their current deals at their respective clubs.

Arsenal 'Big Admirers' of Davies

He is also wanted by Real Madrid

One of those players now in the final 12 months of their contract is Bayern’s Davies. The 23-year-old signed for the Bundesliga giants from Vancouver in 2019, but he is yet to commit his future to the club.

According to HITC, Arsenal and Manchester City are among the English clubs keeping a watchful eye on the situation as they contemplate making him an offer. Davies will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of Germany as soon as January.

The article claims Arsenal believe the chance to sign the Canada international for nothing is too good to turn down. However, any move for the player will not be straightforward as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have also shown interest in Davies.

Alphonso Davies 2023/24 stats for Bayern Munich in all competitions Stat: Appearances 42 Goals 3 Assists 6 Minutes played 3,013

Not only that, the report also notes that La Liga giants Real Madrid are arguably the favourites to land his signature on a free transfer next summer. It has been claimed the Spanish club is ready to fend off interest from the Premier League to sign a player they have long held an interest in.

Arsenal Handed Tchouameni Blow

He currently plays for Real Madrid in La Liga

Elsewhere, journalist Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumours Arsenal and Liverpool could move to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid in 2025. Reports in Spain this week claimed the Premier League duo are set to battle it out for the French midfielder next summer.

However, Romano insists any deal for Tchouameni will not be possible as he remains under contract at the Bernabeu until 2028 and has no desire to leave the club he signed for from Monaco in 2022. Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, the journalist said the 24-year-old does have plenty of admirers, but the chances of signing him are zero.

Romano explained:

“We saw these rumours and we keep receiving many questions on Tchouameni because the summer transfer window just closed. Many people raised rumours about Liverpool, Arsenal, Tchouameni in 2025. “I wanted to clarify something for 2024, 2025, 2026, whenever. The intention of Aurelien Tchouameni is to stay in Real Madrid. The intention of Real Madrid is to keep Aurelien Tchouameni as a crucial player for that project. For present and future. They are in love with Tchouameni; with the player, with the professional.”

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.