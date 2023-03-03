Arsenal will consider offers for defender this summer if they are right.

Arsenal now willing to consider 'right offer' for £25m star at the Emirates

Arsenal will consider offers for defender Kieran Tierney this summer if they are right, football.london journalist Kaya Kaynak has told GiveMeSport.

The 25-year-old is no longer the Gunners' first-choice left-back and has been linked with a move away from the Emirates.

Arsenal transfer news – Kieran Tierney

Last month, the Daily Mirror reported that Newcastle United are plotting a summer swoop for Tierney.

The outlet claims that the Scotsman has become increasingly frustrated with life in north London after losing his spot in the team to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Since arriving at Arsenal from Celtic in a £25m deal, as reported by BBC Sport, Tierney has picked up quite a few injuries.

The Scotland international has managed to stay fit this season; nevertheless, Mikel Arteta has still opted to go with Zinchenko in the left-back position.

What has Kaya Kaynak said about Kieran Tierney and Arsenal?

Kaynak has described Tierney as a "very good professional" and highlighted his positive impact in the dressing room. Football.london's chief Arsenal writer, though, still expects the Gunners to consider selling him in the summer if a good offer arrives.

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: "Tierney is a very good professional. He's good around the dressing room, but I think there's also an understanding that if the right offer comes in, Arsenal will certainly look at it."

Should Arsenal sell Kieran Tierney?

While Tierney may have lost his place in the team to Zinchenko, he can still be a very good squad player for Arsenal, especially with the Gunners set to make a return to the Champions League.

He is obviously a left-back with a lot of experience, having made over 280 appearances in his senior career so far, as per Transfermarkt.

It also appears that Tierney is a big figure in the Arsenal dressing room, so perhaps Arteta should not be too quick to get rid of him.

It becomes a different story, though, if the defender asks to leave the Emirates, which could become a possibility given his lack of game time right now.

All in all, with Zinchenko getting the job done at left-back, it would by no means be the end of the world if Tierney did depart Arsenal in the next transfer window. However, if they can keep a defender of his quality and experience going into what could be a much tougher and demanding campaign, then they should.

