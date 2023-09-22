Highlights Martin Odegaard's contract extension at Arsenal shows how important he has been for the Gunners, and his arrival for £30 million has proven to be a stroke of genius.

Arsenal considered signing four other midfielders the same transfer window they signed the Norwegian, but choosing Odegaard over them has paid off.

Odegaard has been exceptional for Arsenal, becoming one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and playing a vital role in the club's progress under Arteta's guidance.

Martin Odegaard signed a new contract extension at Arsenal this week, keeping him at the Emirates for the foreseeable future. It's a testament to just how impressive the midfielder has been since his arrival in London. Few players have been quite as important for the Gunners over the last few seasons as the 24-year-old and the move to bring him to the club for £30 million looks like a stroke of genius now.

He wasn't the only player that Arsenal had their eyes on at the time, though, and there were four other names that they were interested in signing at the same time as Odegaard. Things could have been very, very different if they'd chosen to pursue one of these other players instead of the former Real Madrid man, so let's see who they were.

Here are four other midfielders Arsenal contemplated signing before deciding on Odegaard and where their careers have taken them since.

Isco

Odegaard wasn't the only Real Madrid midfielder that Arsenal were interested in at the time, with Isco also on their radar. Things would have turned out incredibly different if the side signed the Spaniard instead, though. The midfielder is now 31 years old, much older than Odegaard right now.

Isco had been a solid first-team regular for Los Blancos over the course of eight years but didn't remain with the club for long after Arsenal moved for Odegaard instead. That next season, his minutes in the first team took a significant step back and by 2022, he left the club for Sevilla. The 31-year-old failed to impress there, though and was released after just 19 appearances. He signed with Real Betis in the summer and has looked good so far for the club, but it's a far cry from the incredible heights that Odegaard has hit at the Emirates.

Houssem Aouar

Another midfielder that Arsenal were interested in was Houssem Aouar. The former Lyon man was considered one of the most promising talents in the world at the time and the Gunners were keeping an eye on him. They weren't the only ones, though. It seems everyone and their aunt had the player in their sights, but Arteta's side decided to go with Odegaard instead.

At the time, the decision wasn't exactly an obviously right one to make. Aouar had been seriously impressive in France and had solidified himself as a top-class midfielder for Lyon. The Gunners made up their mind, though, and it's fair to say it certainly paid off. While Odegaard has been tearing the Premier League up, Aouar remained at the Ligue 1 side for another three years before finally moving away this summer when he joined AS Roma. Things have started promisingly in Italy for the 25-year-old, with a goal in his first five appearances.

Bernardo Silva

You'd think that a player as important to Manchester City as Bernardo Silva has been could never possibly have been allowed to join Arsenal, but Pep Guardiola's side has proven in the past their willingness to sell to rivals. The likes of Raheem Sterling and James Milner were allowed to move to some of the club's biggest rivals, so there's no reason to suggest they wouldn't have allowed Silva to do the same when the Gunners were interested in 2021.

Silva has been incredible for City since his arrival in 2017, but considering he's closing in on his 30th birthday, he offered far less long-term stability compared to Odegaard and may have played a part in Arteta focusing on the Norwegian instead. Things worked out perfectly for both sides, though, with the Portuguese man winning a bucketload more trophies at the Etihad including last season's emphatic treble. He would have been great for the Gunners, though.

James Maddison

During his time at Leicester City, James Maddison was seemingly linked with just about every top-level Premier League side, and Arsenal were one of them. The Gunners were interested in the Englishman's services in 2021 and briefly considered making a move for him, but his hefty transfer value likely put them off.

Instead, they made Odegaard's loan permanent and Maddison spent the next few seasons at Leicester, eventually getting relegated with the Foxes. He finally got his move to one of England's top six this summer, joining Arsenal's chief rivals Tottenham Hotspur and things couldn't have gotten off to a better start. With two goals and two assists in his first five league games with Spurs, Maddison is exactly where he should be and things worked out quite well for the midfielder as well as for Arsenal.

How has Martin Odegaard got on at Arsenal?

So, Arsenal wound up signing Odegaard in 2021 instead of those four names, and it's safe to say it was the right call, wasn't it? The midfielder has been exceptional and was a driving force in the club's title challenge last year.

Including his prior loan spell, the former Real Madrid star has made 112 appearances for the Gunners, more than he has for any other team throughout his career so far. He's hit the back of the net 27 times and has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. There's no denying that Arsenal are heading in the right direction under Arteta's guidance and last season was a major step forward on their quest to return to the heights that the club once occupied in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Martin Odegaard's Arsenal stats Matches Goals Assists 2020/21 (Loan) 20 2 2 2021/22 40 7 5 2022/23 45 15 8 2023/24* 7 3 0

*Season still ongoing

It's hard to imagine they'd have been quite as impressive if they didn't have the 24-year-old and his creative influence in the squad. They may have only won a Community Shield during his time at the Emirates, but there's almost certainly plenty of silverware in the future for Arsenal and the player. There's no way of knowing how things would have turned out if the side had gone for anyone but Odegaard in 2021, so we can't quite say they'd have been poor moves, but they almost certainly wouldn't have been as effective as the one they eventually landed on.