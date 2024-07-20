Highlights Arsenal are considering Mikel Merino, but have made no contact with Real Sociedad over a deal yet.

Merino is valued at £25 million, as he has just one year remaining on his contract.

Arsenal are also still monitoring Merino's teammate, Martin Zubimendi, who is also the subject of interest from Barcelona.

Arsenal are considering making a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, but are yet to make contact with the Spanish club over a potential deal, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Merino enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 season, scoring eight goals in 45 appearances across all competitions as Sociedad secured a place in next year's Europa League by finishing sixth in La Liga. This, combined with his exploits with Spain during Euro 2024, have prompted interest from Arsenal, who are in the market for a midfield player this summer.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the Gunners are 'exploring' a move for the European Championship winner, who is valued at £25 million. Jacobs has reiterated this, although clarified that no club-to-club contact has ensued over a deal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reached an agreement for the signing of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori after making a big breakthrough on Saturday.

Arsenal Yet to Move for Merino

The North Londoners are interested

After developing at Osasuna, and breaking through at the Pamplona-based club, Merino earned big moves to Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle. Flattering to deceive for both sides, the Spaniard settled at Sociedad, becoming a mainstay in the Basque outfit's midfield. He has since made 242 appearances for Erreala, scoring 27 goals in his six seasons at the club.

Now, another chance at a top side potentially awaits, with Mikel Arteta identifying his namesake as a possible midfield acquisition. The tactician is on the lookout for someone to partner Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard this summer, and reportedly believes Merino could fulfill this role.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs confirmed Arsenal's interest, but dismissed the idea that the deal was anywhere close to being advanced. The journalist said:

"Arsenal are considering Mikel Merino, but at this stage there is no club-to-club contact. Merino will be available at value because he's into the final year of his Real Sociedad contract. "Arsenal are not afraid to buy a bit older or add names who perhaps won't stay for longer than two-three seasons. Jorginho is one example of this, and has proven to be a smart signing."

Merino's contractual situation could be key, with Arsenal eager to pounce on market opportunities this summer. The 28-year-old has 12 months on his deal, which explains the purported low asking price of £25 million.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Merino Rice Odegaard Appearances 32 38 35 Goals 5 7 8 Assists 3 8 10 Pass Accuracy 76.2% 88.9% 84.3% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.91 7.77 10 Key Passes Per 90 0.72 1.31 2.97 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.37 3.55 1.87

Arsenal Still Like Zubimendi

The Spanish international is reluctant to leave

Arsenal's pursuit of a midfielder could extend no further than Merino's middle of the park partner at Sociedad, Martin Zubimendi. The deep-lying playmaker has been on the north London club's radar for some time, with the Emirates side said to have been 'seriously' interested in landing his signature back in December.

However, reports on this front have cooled in recent months, with the Spain international reportedly reluctant to leave his childhood town. Speaking on Zubimendi to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

"Arsenal still like Merino's Sociedad teammate Martin Zubimendi and the issue is not his cost. The €60m (£50m) release clause might seem high, but it didn't put Arsenal off in January. They know Zubimendi just loves Sociedad and had Champions League (football) last season. The challenge is persuading the player to leave."

Barcelona have also been linked with the 25-year-old, who impressed after coming on in the Euro 2024 final against England. The Catalan giants' interest, as well as his desire to remain in his home nation, appears to make Zubimendi an unlikely acquisition for Arsenal this summer.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/07/2024