Onana's solid displays for Everton have attracted interest from various Premier League clubs.

Onana could complement Rice well, excelling in defensive aspects to allow Rice to shine going forward.

Arsenal are in the market for a midfielder to partner Declan Rice at the Emirates Stadium as they aim to venture on another Premier League title push next season - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Amadou Onana is on their shortlist after being 'in contact' with Everton over a potential move, though there are no concrete talks just yet.

Rice was nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award after some stellar performances in the centre of the Gunners' side, scoring seven Premier League goals and registering nine assists as Mikel Arteta's men went within just one game of winning the top-flight title for the first time in 20 years. However, with midfield partners coming and going alongside him, the Gunners want to add a star into the mix, with Onana being an option.

Amadou Onana: Transfer Latest

The Belgium star has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park

Onana, who was described as 'outstanding' by Darren Bent, only joined Everton two years ago from Lille, and the young Belgian has been influential for the Toffees with a string of solid displays.

Physical, tall and with an eye for a pass, the Senegal-born star has wowed fans of opposition teams after he has featured against them and at the age of just 22, a huge EURO 2024 is in order for him if he is to impress and secure a move away in the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Onana has featured in 72 games for Everton, scoring four goals and notching three assists.

That is something Onana has admitted himself, saying to Het Laatse Nieuws:

“In previous tournaments you have seen that the players who did well take the step higher to the top clubs. That's something I'm striving for. I feel like showing myself at the European summit. This European Championship is the stage."

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have been just three teams linked with his signature, and with Everton signing him for a fee of around £33million, there is undoubtedly a huge profit to be made on the Toffees' behalf. They reportedly need to make a sale before June 30 if they are to avoid breaching even more FFP rules.

The Gunners are looking for Rice's midfield partner

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that whilst there weren't any concrete talks, Arsenal have contacted Everton over his availability - though they will have to better other Premier League clubs for his signing. He said:

"[It is] not something really concrete at this point. They had some contact, yes, in terms of being informed on the players' situation, but it's not the proper negotiation to the club yet. "I think Arsenal has several names in that list for the midfield. Onana is appreciated by many, many clubs in England."

Onana Has Been Superb for Everton

The Belgium star is an incredibly combative midfielder

Onana could be the ideal player to sit alongside Rice. On paper, they are similar players who can both play in the 'No. 6' role; though Rice has exceeded expectations this season with his dependability in the final third. Seven goals and nine assists speak for themselves, and his work rate and stamina shining above all else, Arsenal have landed a top player.

Amadou Onana's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =9th Pass Completion Rate 84.9 3rd Aerial Duels Won 1.8 =4th Tackles Per Game 2.4 3rd Fouled Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 6.71 =9th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 04/03/2024

But Rice going forward means that Arsenal now need a player who can sit back and mop up the play, which Onana is ideal at. As per FBref, he ranks in the 92nd percentile of players in Europe's top five leagues for tackles per ninety minutes, the 89th percentile for dispossessing players and the 99th percentile for aerial duels won - which would provide the Gunners with the perfect foil to allow Rice to shine.

