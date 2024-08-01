Highlights Marseille have returned to Arsenal with a £17m bid for Eddie Nketiah after their initial offer was rejected.

Nketiah, a squad player at Arsenal, may be allowed to leave the club this summer for the right price.

Mikel Merino has made Arsenal his top priority this summer, but talks with Sociedad are not yet concrete.

Negotiations surrounding a potential move to Marseille for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah are not over, with the French outfit returning to the Gunners with a fresh £17m offer after an initial offer was "effectively laughed at", Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Nketiah, 25, has made over 100 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring 19 times in the English top-flight, but has never really been viewed as a reliable first-choice option for Arsenal following his progression through the youth ranks at the Emirates, and previously Stamford Bridge.

Five of these goals came last season, along with two assists, and Arsenal are believed to be willing to let the English striker depart the club this summer, but are hesitant over the fee allowing him to do so. Sheth reported to us that the initial offer coming from France was too far apart from Arsenal's valuation to consider, but a new bid is close enough to the perceived value for talks to continue.

Nketiah Subject to New Offer

Marseilla have tabled a £17m bid for the striker

Though Eddie Nketiah - described as being "top-level" by Arteta - may not be viewed as a standout star in the Arsenal first team, his prominence and professionalism as a squad player have taken him far, such as to the high valuation by Arsenal.

Reported exclusively to us by Sheth, the presented offer of around £17m is unlikely to be accepted immediately by the Gunners, but after a low-balled first offer was rejected quickly by Arsenal, it is close enough to the North London side's valuation of Nketiah to at least continue negotiations.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"We do know Marseille are interested [in Nketiah]. Their initial offer a few weeks ago was effectively laughed at by Arsenal. That offer had such a massive gap to Arsenal's valuation, so big in fact that we didn't know whether Arsenal were expecting Marseille to come back in. "The information that I was given was that we were expecting Marseille to go back in, and they have done that. We think the offer that has gone in now is around £17m. Now, that still may not be as much as what Arsenal would want, but it is enough for them to at least continue the conversation. "So the fact that the two clubs are still talking would imply that there is a possibility that a deal can be done there."

Mikel Merino 'Giving Priority' to Arsenal

The Spaniard is reportedly linked with a switch to North London

Fabrizio Romano has reported from his YouTube channel that Spanish Euro 2024 hero Mikel Merino has made Arsenal his "top priority" this summer.

The former Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been linked with a switch to the Emirates this summer, following the arrival of Bologna defender Ricardo Calafiori amidst Arsenal's hopes to revamp their squad into one that can challenge the monopoly of Manchester City.

In a further update, Romano said that the Gunners are now close to a verbal agreement over a deal with discussions taking place with Real Sociedad.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 01-08-24.