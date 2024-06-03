Highlights Arsenal are set to part ways with 22 players as their contracts expire, keeping three in contract talks.

Arsenal are set to wave goodbye to 22 players when their contracts run out at the end of the month across both men’s and women’s ranks - though there are three players the club are looking to keep as they remain locked in contract talks.

The Gunners had a relatively successful season on the pitch, running Manchester City all the way to the final day in the Premier League title race and having been close to knocking Bayern Munich out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Mikel Arteta will be looking to improve next season by going all the way in the league and reaching the latter stages of European competition.

That, however, will be without 19 players in the Mens’ ranks, alongside the club also announcing three departures for the Arsenal Women’s side - though Karl Hein, Amario Cozier-Duberry and Reuell Walters have all been offered new contracts to stay in north London.

Arsenal: Contract Exit Latest

The Gunners have announced their released list

Writing on their official website, the Gunners released a club statement thanking those on their way out of the Emirates Stadium for their efforts in the famous red shirt. It read:

"Ahead of the official Premier League announcement of all men’s players who will be out of contract at their current clubs on June 30, we are taking this opportunity to thank those players leaving us at the end of the month. "We are saying goodbye to the following men’s players and scholars, and have also included the three women’s players we have previously announced will also be departing: Mauro Bandeira, Omari Benjamin, Luis Brown, Catalin Cirjan, Noah Cooper, Sabrina D’Angelo, Henry Davies, Ovie Ejeheri, Mohamed Elneny, Taylor Foran, Hubert Graczyk, James Hillson, Henry Jeffcott, Tyreece John-Jules, Alex Kirk, James Lannin-Sweet, Kaylan Marckese, Vivianne Miedema, Arthur Okonkwo, Kamarni Ryan, Cedric Soares, Kido Taylor-Hart."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal only have two first-team players out of contract next summer in Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

However, despite announcing 22 exits, Arsenal have confirmed that Hein, Cozier-Duberry and Walters remain in contract talks with the club. "In addition, please note the following players’ contracts also expire on June 30. Discussions are ongoing and once matters are finalised between all parties, we will communicate in due course." "We thank all the players leaving us for their contributions to the club. You will always be part of the Arsenal family and we wish you all the best of health and happiness in your futures. Any further developments regarding players extending their contracts, as well as joining/re-joining, or leaving us, will be officially communicated when confirmed."

Elneny and Soares Mark Key Departures

The Gunners are set to part ways with the Egpytian after eight-and-a-half-years

Whilst Elneny has not been a key part of Arsenal's title bids over the past two seasons, fans will still be upset to see him go as the only remaining non-academy star of the Arsene Wenger era. Brought to the Emirates Stadium in January 2016, Elneny featured in 161 games for the north London outfit, including a career-best 23 Premier League appearances in the lockdown season of 2020/21.

Only a loan spell at Besiktas broke up an almost decade-long affiliation at Arsenal and his departure all but confirms that Arsenal will be signing a central midfielder to play alongside Declan Rice in the summer.

Mikel Arteta's Premier League statistics - Arsenal divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 28 =1st Losses 5 3rd Goals scored 91 2nd Goals conceded 29 1st xG 84.51 3rd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 03/06/2024

Elsewhere, right-back Cedric Soares will be on his way out of the Emirates. Ben White has made the spot his own, and with Takehiro Tomiyasu acting as his backup, chances have been hard to come by for the Portuguese star in recent years with just 59 minutes of Premier League football this season and a loan spell at Fulham last season garnered six games - and so he will be looking for a new club as he turns 33 in August.

