Arsenal sealing contract extensions for defender William Saliba and winger Reiss Nelson will be the ‘icing on the cake’ of a positive week, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Saliba and Nelson, valued at a combined £77m by Transfermarkt, are important to Mikel Arteta in their own rights and would be ideal to have around as they enter a busy, busy campaign.

Arsenal news – Saliba and Nelson

It’s all well and good Arsenal taking the transfer window by storm with deals now agreed for Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, but tying down some of their more important players to prolong their stay at the club would also be wise.

Saliba has agreed a contract in principle with the north Londoners, per Sky Sports, but an official announcement is still yet to be made.

The Frenchman’s unavailability coincided with the Gunners' downfall last season, and he has quickly become one of the brightest young players in Europe. You could argue contract extension is equally as important as bringing new faces to the Emirates.

And although Nelson is not as important as Sailba, the winger popped up with some clutch moments in their title-challenging season, notably his last-gasp winner against Bournemouth.

Newcastle United are considering a move for the 23-year-old, according to Football Transfers, and will be hoping his free-agent status will boost their chances at snaring the attacker away from London.

However, 90min have reported that contract extensions for both Saliba and Nelson are scheduled to be officially confirmed soon.

What did Dean Jones say about Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones suggested that Arsenal’s big move in terms of incomings may overshadow the importance of signing new deals with current players.

However, the transfer insider did say that extending contracts at the club would be the ‘icing on the cake’.

He said: “Yeah, I mean it’s probably a little bit hard to get excited about contract when Arsenal are still making such big moves in the transfer market.

“But I guess, you know, big deals for Saliba and Nelson would really be the icing on the cake among the big transfer announcements.”

How well will Arsenal perform next year?

Finishing five points off the pace last time around, Arsenal will enter 2023/24 with more desire and belief to retain their status as English heavyweights.

Before the market, some fans were pessimistic about whether Arteta’s youthful squad would be able to transcend their form into another season, but their latest coups of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and (potentially) Jurrien Timber show they are keen to stay near the summit of the Premier League.

Other teams around them are strengthening too, however. But Arteta’s focus will be solely on ensuring his side are rubbing shoulders with the likes of Manchester City once again.

The Spaniard does need to be cautious about their return to the Champions League, which will undoutdebly take a huge toll on their players, but enriching the squad with depth – like he has done so expertly this summer – is the optimal way to prepare for the burden of intense, mid-week football.