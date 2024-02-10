Highlights Arsenal are negotiating a new contract for Amario Cozier-Duberry, who could leave the club in the summer if an agreement is not reached.

Several clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United, are interested in signing the 18-year-old if he becomes available.

Arsenal are confident in securing Cozier-Duberry's future and have control over the ongoing negotiations.

Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry's contract is running down and he could leave the club in the summer with sides showing an interest, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that negotiations are ongoing regarding a renewal and the Gunners are confident of coming to an agreement.

The north London club have spent a significant amount of money over the last few years as they hope to improve their playing squad. However, nurturing and developing young talent is just as important. If a player, such as Bukayo Saka, comes through the academy and develops into a top-level player, then it will save the club a lot of money.

Cozier-Duberry is yet to sign an extension at the Emirates Stadium and as a result, he could be on his way out the door in the summer transfer window. The 18-year-old is starting to attract interest, but the Gunners are working on securing a new contract for the youngster.

Arsenal negotiating new contract for Cozier-Duberry

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Arsenal are in negotiations to secure the long-term future of Cozier-Duberry. Talks are ongoing regarding a new deal, but there are a host of clubs who are waiting in case a deal falls through. Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Newcastle United are said to be interested in signing the 18-year-old.

Amario Cozier-Duberry - Arsenal career stats Level Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal U21 37 12 7 Arsenal U18 31 10 8 Arsenal Youth League 4 2 0 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 09/02/2024

Cozier-Duberry signed his first professional contract at the Emirates back in 2022, and speaking on his journey with the club so far, the youngster admitted he's a boyhood Arsenal fan...

"I was excited because I supported Arsenal and I could have never thought I’d have the opportunity to play for my boyhood club."

In a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, Football.London reporter Kaya Kaynak discussed the young talent, comparing him to Saka. Kaynak claimed he's a left-footed right-winger, and he's backed the 18-year-old to follow in a similar path to Saka. Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who currently coaches the U18 side, has also compared him to Saka, suggesting that he's 'unplayable' in some moments.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig has labelled Cozier-Duberry as 'Hale End's finest', hinting that he could make his debut for the first-team soon. Playing in a similar position to Saka could be a bit of an issue for the young winger, as his chances may be limited in the near future. Saka certainly isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so Mikel Arteta might have to find a way for the young duo to feature together.

Ben Jacobs - Arsenal are optimistic about Cozier-Duberry

Jacobs has suggested that Arsenal are optimistic about securing the long-term future of Cozier-Duberry and negotiations are ongoing. The journalist adds that there is absolutely no doubt from Arsenal's side and they want to renew his current deal and the Gunners are in control of the situation. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Yeah, negotiations are ongoing and Arsenal are optimistic. There's absolutely no doubt that they want to renew and these kinds of conversations when the talent is so wide-tracked can be quite difficult, because you can understand why the player may want a little bit more and has some leverage as well. But Arsenal's intent is to get this over the line. At the moment, there's no suggestion that talks have collapsed, which means that Arsenal are still in control of the situation."

