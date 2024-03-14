Highlights Arsenal defender Ben White has signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The 26-year-old has been in discussions over fresh terms over the last few months.

An announcement is expected to be made by the end of the week.

Arsenal defender Ben White has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new and improved long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Gunners are aiming to secure the Premier League title and delve into the Champions League's latter stages, heading into the final stretch of the 2023/24 season.

Mikel Arteta is continuing to build his Arsenal squad and is hopeful of keeping his key players around, as the north London outfit look to compete for regular honours. White has established himself as an important player at the Emirates Stadium, capable of playing at right-back or in the centre of defence.

White deal expected to be announced by the end of the week

The defender has been rewarded for his form

White has been in talks with Arsenal for 'several months' over signing a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, with his initial contract running until the summer of 2026. According to Ornstein, the 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a 'new and improved long-term contract'. An official announcement is expected by the end of the week.

In December 2023, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that he expected White to sign a new contract at Arsenal, claiming it would be a bigger surprise if he chose to avoid committing his future. Arsenal are currently a club on the rise, and it's no shock to see players keen to stick around and establish themselves in Mikel Arteta's side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: White ranks in the top 7% of full-backs across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for progressive passes per 90 minutes (5.85).

Arsenal signed White from Brighton & Hove Albion in a £50m deal during the 2021 summer transfer window. Since then, he has become one of Arteta's most reliable players, often filling in at right-back in what has become an impressive back four unit over the last two seasons. The four-cap England international has also enjoyed spells on loan at Newport County, Peterborough United and Leeds United, piquing the attention of top-flight clubs during his time at the latter.

The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League and will be aiming to maintain their place at the league's summit when they travel to title contenders Manchester City on 31st March, in what could be a season-defining game for both sides. Arteta's side will also find out their Champions League quarter-final opponents on 15th March.

Ben White - vs Arsenal 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.85 8th Tackles per game 1.1 =6th Interceptions per game 0.9 2nd Clearances per game 1.6 3rd Blocks per game 0.6 2nd

Arsenal continuing contract talks elsewhere

Takehiro Tomiyasu is also in negotiations to extend his current deal

In February, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were 'very optimistic' of being able to tie down defender Takehiro Tomiyasu to a new deal alongside White. The 25-year-old right-back is capable of playing anywhere across the defence and has often been a reliable backup for Mikel Arteta when injuries and suspensions have struck.

Romano also told GIVEMESPORT that Tomiyasu had offers to leave Arsenal during the 2024 winter transfer window. However, the Japan international is 'very happy' at the Emirates Stadium and was not tempted by a move away from the English capital, with a new contract expected to be penned imminently.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored, correct as of 14-03-24.