Highlights Arsenal are in 'last-minute negotiations' with Karl Hein, Amario Cozier-Duberry and Reuell Walters over new contracts.

It has already been announced that Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny will leave the club at the expiration of their deals on June 30.

The Gunners are optimistic of tying down all three players before the end of the month.

Arsenal are looking to tie down a trio of players to new contracts before their current deals run out at the end of the month and are in "last-minute negotiations" with each player as they bid to prevent either player from leaving Emirates Stadium for free.

Goalkeeper Karl Hein and 19-year-old academy pair Amario Cozier-Duberry and Reuell Walters' contracts are all set to expire on June 30, as all three are yet to agree fresh terms with the Gunners ahead of the new season. As expected, it has already been announced that Mohamed Elneny, 31, will leave the club after eight years when his deal expires in a little under three weeks, while Cedric Soares will also depart for free following his move from Fulham in 2020.

The experienced duo represented Arsenal 225 times between them during their time in North London, and while Hein, Cozier-Duberry and Walters have only racked up one senior appearance between them, the club are keen to tie all three down to new contracts and are confident of doing so.

Arsenal 'Optimistic' of Renewals

Time is running out for the club before the trio can leave for nothing

The Athletic's James McNicholas has revealed that the Gunners are feeling confident about tying down Hein, Cozier-Duberry and Walters, despite all three players being at different stages of their careers.

Hein, 22, is a full international and has made 30 appearances for Estonia. The 6'3" goalkeeper joined Arsenal U18s in 2019 and has often been on the bench, including all 10 Champions League matches last campaign and seven times in the league over the last three seasons. He made his one and only Gunners' appearance in a 3-1 home defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, but the club are keen to keep hold of the player with Aaron Ramsdale edging towards an exit.

As for Cozier-Duberry and Walters, despite the pair being the same age, Walters is understood to be keen on first-team football. The defender was called up to Mikel Arteta's matchday squad on numerous occasions during the 2023/24 campaign and although he has not played a minute of senior football so far, he reportedly feels ready to move on from academy football.

Walters' Arsenal U21 team-mate Cozier-Duberry, who has been likened to Gunners sensation Bukayo Saka, has impressed during his time in youth football. The London-born winger scored nine goals in 17 Premier League 2 appearances last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cozier-Duberry has 48 goal contributions in 83 appearances for Arsenal Academy since 2021 (30 goals and 18 assists).

On current negotiations, McNicholas explained:

"The veteran pair of Cedric and Mohamed Elneny will leave the club this summer upon the expirations of their contracts. As of yet, there is no indication as to where they will play their football next season. "Arsenal are still in last-minute negotiations with Karl Hein, Amario Cozier-Duberry and Reuell Walters, as they attempt to persuade them to renew. "Walters in particular has appeared resolute in his determination to leave and pursue first-team football, but Arsenal are still optimistic that they can persuade all three to reconsider."

David Raya Set To Re-Join Arsenal

The Spanish goalkeeper won the Golden Glove during his loan spell at Emirates last term

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is expected to become Arsenal's first signing of the summer when the transfer window opens on Friday, June 14. The goalkeeper joined the Gunners on loan last summer and swiftly took Ramsdale's place in the starting XI.

Raya impressed and was a big part of the side that pushed Manchester City to the final day of the season, winning the Golden Glove, although Pep Guardiola's side eventually sealed their fourth successive Premier League title.

With Raya set to sign a permanent deal with Arsenal and Ramsdale likely to move on in search of first-team football, Hein could be one player in line for a promotion, if he decides to sign fresh terms with the club before the end of the month.

