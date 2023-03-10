Arsenal are confident they can tie William Saliba down to a new contract, Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has played a pivotal role in Arsenal's success this season, and it could be time for the Gunners to tie Saliba down to a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal contract news - William Saliba

Since returning from his latest loan spell with Marseille, Saliba has quickly become a key player at the club, starting all 26 games possible in the Premier League this season alongside Gabriel Magalhães, as per FBref.

The consistent partnership between the two players has played a crucial role in their early success this season and there's no doubt their understanding of each other has grown game by game.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta recently spoke out about wanting to extend the contracts of some of his key players, saying: "Part of the plan obviously is to extend the contracts of our biggest talents at the club and commit them to the future. We are trying to do that."

The £40,000-per-week defender could potentially be looking to join Gabriel Martinelli in committing his long-term future to Arsenal.

What has Collings said about Saliba?

When asked for an update on Saliba's contract situation at Arsenal, Collings suggested that the Gunners were confident a deal could be finalised.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously, Martinelli is done and dusted. Bukayo Saka, they've got an agreement in principle. This is the last one they want to do. I think there's confidence from Arsenal that they can get it done.

"It'd be huge for them if they get that done. If they get all three of those players tied down, which was their mission at the start of the season, particularly before the end of the season, the boost that could give to a team going for the title would be massive."

How has Saliba performed for Arsenal this season?

With Arsenal looking to dominate possession under Arteta, it's imperative that Saliba is comfortable on the ball. The 21-year-old has completed 91% of his passes this season, higher than any other Arsenal player to have started more than two games in the Premier League.

Saliba has also won 61% of his total duels this season and has managed 2.9 clearances per game, as per Sofascore.

It's no surprise to see Arsenal are keen to extend his current contract considering the performances he is producing at such a young age.

Signed for £27m according to the BBC from French side St Etienne, the centre-back signing a new contract with the club would be a major boost for the Gunners at the Emirates.