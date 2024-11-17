Arsenal and Chelsea share a fierce rivalry that doesn't just centre on their London ties. As two of English football's most successful clubs, their hatred for one another has only been intensified more by historical events and controversies.

Didier Drogba was a thorn in the Gunners' side each time the Blues icon faced them during his trophy-laden career at Stamford Bridge. Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho constantly went to war on the touchline when they battled for London's bragging rights.

Yet, one controversy perhaps took the rivalry between Arsenal and Chelsea into a different stratosphere in 2006. Of course, we're talking about Ashley Cole's infamous transfer that still infuriates Gunners fans today.

Cole became the 15th player to swap the North Londoners for the West Londoners when he joined Mourinho's Blues in August 2006. The clubs agreed on a £5 million deal, and William Gallas headed in the opposite direction.

The former England international was considered one of Europe's best left-backs at the time, and would later cement his status as an all-time great. He'd made 228 appearances, posting nine goals and 22 assists, and the Gunners were looking to tie him down to a new contract. The only issue was Cole wasn't happy with the terms offered.

Arsenal's Contract Offer Crashed and Burned

Cole was furious with the Gunners' proposal

Cole spent seven years with Arsenal (including his time in the club's youth system) and was a fan favourite before his controversial departure. He was a crucial player in Wenger's defence, winning seven major trophies and was a member of the 2004 Invincibles squad.

The boyhood Gunners fan had two years left to run on his contract when an offer of a new deal worth £55,000 per week arrived. He was outraged and wrote about his feelings at the time in his 2006 book titled My Defence (via The Mirror):

"When I heard Jonathan Barnett repeat the figure of £55K, I nearly swerved off the road. He [Arsenal Director David Dein] is taking the p*** Jonathan! I yelled down the phone. I was so incensed. I was trembling with anger. I couldn’t believe what I’d heard."

Cole's move faced many hurdles. A year prior, Chelsea, Mourinho, and the left-back were all fined after holding secret talks in a 'tapping-up' saga. Fortunately, Gallas softened Arsenal's blow in losing the Englishman, and the ex-France international was more than eager to leave Stamford Bridge.

A deal was agreed upon, and Cole signed a five-year contract with the Blues, who were in the early stages of Roman Abramovich's regime. In his eight years in West London, Cole added a UEFA Champions League, a Premier League title, a UEFA Europa League, four FA Cups, one League Cup, and one Community Shield to his trophy cabinet.

Cole reflected on the move on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football nearly 13 years later. He claimed that although he didn't regret his Arsenal departure, he was saddened by the manner of his exit and the fact that it was his boyhood club. He alluded to the hostility that remains within the Gunners fanbase amid being given the nickname 'Ca$hley':

"It hurts me because it wasn't just my fault. I didn't leave for no reason. I didn't go to Arsene Wenger and say 'today I want to leave' - there was more to it... I moved on and they moved on, but I do feel sometimes a bit sad because it was my club and I played there since I was nine. To have that ill feeling from the fans still is hard sometimes."

Cole made 337 appearances for Chelsea, registering seven goals and 37 assists. He left in July 2014, joining Serie A giants AS Roma as a free agent after the Blues didn't offer him fresh terms. He had further spells at MLS side LA Galaxy and EFL Championship outfit Derby County before calling time on his playing career in August 2019.

Thierry Henry Was Eager for Cole to Stay at Arsenal

The ex-Gunners captain was loud and clear

Thierry Henry was captain at the time of Cole's departure, and he sent a message to Arsenal's hierarchy about the situation. The French striker explained why losing 'one of the best left-backs in the world' to a club like Chelsea would be consequential (via BBC Sport):

"Obviously we want him to stay. He is one of the best left-backs in the world. We would miss him badly. If he goes there it will look like we are trying to catch a team at the same time as giving them one of our best assets. It would be difficult to take."

Henry foreshadowed a changing of the guard in London, as Chelsea soon became the team to beat in the English capital after Cole's transfer. He was one of many high-profile signings made in the Abramovich era at the time that only further rebuilt Mourinho's Blues into one of Europe's powerhouses.