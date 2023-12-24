Highlights Arsenal are closely monitoring the progress of Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham, with the Gunners having been impressed with the teenagers' performances.

Jobe has attracted attention from Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and could make the leap to the top-flight soon.

It's also argued that to elevate their standing in the game and aim to dominate the league, Arsenal need to be in conversations with top talents like Bellingham.

Arsenal are keeping an eye on Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham after a string of promising performances in the Championship, with transfer insider Dean Jones believing he could be a player capable of helping the Gunners 'dominate' the Premier League in the next five years.

Bellingham - whose brother Jude has enjoyed a stellar start to life at Real Madrid - has caught the eye for Sunderland, with Premier League clubs reported to be keeping tabs on his progression. The teenager has certainly enjoyed a strong start to life as a professional and it's predicted he could be the next young talent to make the leap to the top-flight of English football.

Bellingham an option for Premier League clubs including Arsenal

As if one superstar in the family wasn't enough, it looks like the Bellingham clan are destined to develop another top-quality football talent in Jobe. The teenage sensation has followed in his brother's footsteps by impressing in the Championship for Sunderland ever since joining for a £3 million fee in the summer.

A product of the Birmingham City academy, Jobe has registered five G/A contributions so far this season, helping to keep Sunderland in the playoff mix. Bellingham's form has been reflected in his WhoScored rating, with the 18-year-old averaging a score of 6.79 in the Championship this term - the eighth-highest in the Sunderland squad.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, that's led to attention from clubs in the Premier League.

Jobe being eyed up for Premier League move

According to a report by Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are just one of the sides in England's top flight tracking Jobe's progress. It comes after a stellar start to life at Sunderland, with Spurs regularly despatching scouts to go and watch the Black Cats starlet play.

However, it's also claimed Bundesliga clubs are keeping an eye on Jobe, along with other clubs in the Premier League. One of those being Arsenal, who are said to be - much like their north London rivals - watching Bellingham's progress closely, with the view to making a move down the line.

While a timescale on when that might be hasn't yet been revealed, it's mooted if the attacking midfielder continues on his upward trajectory, it won't be too long before he's plying his trade in the Premier League. With claims now suggesting if Arsenal want to be the next club dominating the Premier League, being the number-one side to attract players like Jobe is a must for them going forward.

When quizzed on the future of the younger Bellingham brother, journalist Jones was upfront about Arsenal's interest and how signing players like Jobe will be crucial to their project. Suggesting it's acquisitions like this which could help elevate Arsenal's standing in the game, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

“He's obviously quite an exciting one to be pursuing, because of the fact, one that his brother is obviously hitting such heights already, but secondly, because he himself is actually having a very good rise in the game so quickly, too. “And I think as a club right now, you will be judging someone's pedigree and what their potential would be and you'd think that Jobe has got it all. So yeah, I Arsenal as a club are looking to elevate itself to not just be competing over the next five years, but to hopefully try and go on and dominate this league. “I mean, that has to be your aim. You want to be the team to beat over the next five years, if you’re Arsenal. You have to be looking at players like this, because they are the ones that are being looked at by various top clubs across Europe and you've got to be in those conversations.”

Arsenal chasing Premier League crown in the here and now

One alternative way to ensure your club is an attractive destination for top talent is to win trophies, something which so far under Mikel Arteta Arsenal have struggled to do.

Having come close to lifting the Premier League last time around, the Gunners are once again in the mix this season, and following on from Saturday's Liverpool tie, the north Londoners take on West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium. That's before a New Year's Eve trip to Fulham, while 2024 kicks off with another match against Liverpool, this time in the FA Cup third round.

Should Arsenal come through the festive period unscathed, there is every chance it could set them up for a trophy-laden 2024.