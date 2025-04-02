Arsenal could be without four key defenders for their Champions League clash with Real Madrid next week, journalist John Cross has revealed.

The Gunners suffered a fresh double injury blow in their 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday night, as both Gabriel and Jurrien Timber were forced off.

The duo have joined Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori on the treatment table after the Italian sustained a knee issue during the international break, while White picked up an injury in training on Monday.

Arsenal are already without defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and strikers Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz until the end of the season.

Arsenal Suffer Fresh Double Injury Blow

Gabriel and Timber forced off vs Fulham

Arsenal now face an anxious wait over the fitness of almost half of their defence, with Gabriel, Timber, White and Calafiori all doubtful for Tuesday’s clash with Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta provided an update on Arsenal's injury concerns in his post-match interview, revealing that both limp-offs were 'not a good sign':

“[Gabriel] felt something, he's not sure how bad it is. The fact that he could not continue is not a good sign, obviously. “But we had to adapt, Jurrien was the same, we lost Ben yesterday. Unfortunately it's been the narrative throughout the season, but let's keep working and see how he is.”

Arsenal were boosted by Bukayo Saka’s return from injury against Fulham, with the 23-year-old winger making his comeback after more than three months out with a hamstring issue.

The England international scored Arsenal’s second on his return on Tuesday as they clinched a crucial win in their ongoing Premier League title battle.

Arsenal have now closed the gap to leaders Liverpool to nine points, though Arne Slot’s side have a game in hand, a Merseyside derby against Everton on Wednesday night.

The Gunners have endured a disappointing run of results in the Premier League recently, winning just twice in their last five games and scoring only four goals.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 30 Wins 17 Draws 10 Losses 3 Points per game 2.03

