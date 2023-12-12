Highlights Gabriel Jesus' goal return for Arsenal has been substandard, jeopardizing their chances of winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal may need to invest in another striker to alleviate the burden on Jesus and increase their goalscoring threat as an elite side in the English top tier.

Arteta is targeting a Premier League proven star as a potential midfield addition to provide cover for Thomas Partey and strengthen their title challenge.

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has become a key cog in Mikel Arteta’s well-oiled machine, though journalist Paul Brown has revealed why the 26-year-old ‘might find himself out of the team’ in the foreseeable future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After finishing five points off the pace last time out, the north London-based outfit will be eager to better their standings in 2023/24, all while securing their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season.

Key to that objective will be a free-scoring striker. While Jesus brings much more than goals to Arteta’s high-flying Arsenal side, his goals – or lack thereof - could be the difference between jubilation and despair at the end of the current campaign.

Jesus’ substandard goal return becoming a problem

After a glittering, trophy-ladened five-and-a-half-year stint at Manchester City, Jesus moved to their Premier League rivals Arsenal in a deal worth £45 million, after scoring 95 goals in 236 appearances under Pep Guardiola. Since arriving at the capital club, however, the goalscoring burden has still been heavily placed on the shoulders of Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka, given Jesus plundered just 11 goals in 26 league outings last season. Although the return is amicable, it’s not at the level needed for a side looking to win the Premier League title.

In comparison to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland – both of whom spearhead their sides to success with their lethal nature in front of goal – Jesus lacks that cutting edge, which is further highlighted by his two goals in 11 Premier League outings since the new campaign got underway.

Gabriel Jesus - Statistics (Season-by-Season) Season (Team) Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 16/17 (City) 11 7 5 2 0 17/18 (City) 42 17 5 8 0 18/19 (City) 47 21 6 1 0 19/20 (City) 53 23 14 3 0 20/21 (City) 42 14 4 3 0 21/22 (City) 41 13 12 5 0 22/23 (Arsenal) 33 11 8 7 0 23/24 (Arsenal - as of 11/12/23) 16 6 3 4 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

With the January transfer market just around the corner, it could be time for Arteta to invest some funds in a goal-gobbling striker as they look to go toe-to-toe with the likes of City and Liverpool for the title. Having another striker join Jesus at the capital club could be the route that Arteta and his entourage look to take in the near future, given how unlikely it is that the club are to cut ties with the Brazilian.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney could be a genuine option for the Gunners upon his return from his eight-month ban. The Englishman, who has a proven goalscoring record in the top division, is on Arsenal’s radar as we approach the January transfer market. As is Brighton & Hove Albion ace Evan Ferguson, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein. Currently valued at £100m by the south coast outfit, the Irishman would cost a pretty penny but would be a long-standing option for the Gunners as they look to address their ever-growing woes.

Paul Brown on Gabriel Jesus

Brown believes that when Jesus initially arrived in north London, the ‘Manchester City mentality’ began to rub off on his fellow teammates, hence their upturn in performances and genuine title hopes. The respected journalist did, however, raise concerns over his suitability as Arsenal’s main man up top given his poor return in front of goal. He went on to admit that should the Brazil ace not see improvements, Arteta could be forced to drop him from the side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“When he first arrived, I think the Manchester City mentality that he brought with him helped a lot, and he's been a good influence on the players around him. He's brought that kind of winning mentality to the club, and he does contribute in other ways. “But there comes a time when if you're playing as the main centre for the club trying to win the title, you just have to start scoring goals, and he's going to need to start doing that sooner, or he might find himself out of the team.”

Arsenal identify Palhinha as midfield target

Arteta, ahead of the impending winter window, is plotting a midfield overhaul, per football.london. Central to those changes is Fulham's star man Joao Palhinha, according CaughtOffside, as the club are keen to snare cover for the injury-prone Thomas Partey to help mount their title challenge this season.

That report does suggest that Palhinha is, by no means, short of potential suitors with Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich all interested, too. The latter were whiskers away from landing a deal with the midfield enforcer in the summer with a £55 million fee being agreed, though it was a lack of time on Fulham’s side that hindered either party putting pen to paper.

Related Arsenal 'pleased' with Jakub Kiwior's development behind-the-scenes Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will be "pleased" with Jakub Kiwior's development at the Emirates Stadium and is unlikely to be sold in January.

Luckily for those of an Emirates Stadium persuasion, respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal’s move for the £65m+ ace is now ‘one to watch’. According to the Premier League's official database, no player in England’s top tier completed more tackles than the 23-cap Portugal international last term and, therefore, would allow Declan Rice, who cost the Gunners a lofty £105 million, to operate further forward.