Arsenal could once again lose out to a rival club in their pursuit of an important transfer target, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

As was the case in the January transfer window with the failed signing of Mykhailo Mudryk, who eventually joined Chelsea, history could repeat itself if Arsenal fall short in the signing of Declan Rice.

Arsenal latest news - Declan Rice

Mikel Arteta's interest in Mudryk as a long-term target was serious, but the club were ultimately unwilling to meet the demands of Shakhtar Donetsk. This allowed Chelsea's free-spending new owner Todd Boehly to swoop in and secure a deal for £62 million upfront - which could eventually rise to £88.5 million, per Sky Sports.

Arsenal, however, did manage to pivot late in the window and snap up Brighton's wantaway star Leandro Trossard instead, and for a far more reasonable fee of £20 million potentially rising to £27 million.

Given the respective performances of Trossard, who already has one goal and seven assists in 16 appearances in an Arsenal shirt, and Mudryk, who has two assists in 12 appearances for Chelsea and has floundered in front of goal, it is clear only one player has hit the ground running at their new clubs.

With Arsenal still in contention for a first Premier League title since 2004, it does seem as though they dodged a bullet and got a far better deal for their circumstances - at least in the short-term.

What has Dean Jones said about Declan Rice?

Jones believes that there is a danger Arsenal could once again be pipped to a key transfer target if they are typically unwilling to spend the kind of money on Rice that another suitor like Chelsea are.

He told GMS: "That's going to be the tough situation again that they're in. They won't be too far off where they were with Mudryk, when it dragged and dragged and dragged, and they wouldn't do it. And somebody else did go and do it. So there's still an opportunity here that somebody like Chelsea could beat them to Declan Rice purely because there'll be more of an appetite at a club like Chelsea to go and spend money."

Can they afford to let the same thing happen with Declan Rice?

The Gunners are believed to be the likeliest destination for the defensive midfielder should he leave in the summer, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent. But given West Ham are reportedly asking for £100m for the England international should they avoid relegation, Arsenal may well lose out to a club more eager to splash that kind of money on new signings.