Gabriel Jesus may well be a star at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta but it appears as though he could be on the move. Indeed, the striker has been linked with a loan away this summer.

The Brazilian enjoyed an electric start to his Manchester City career, scoring seven goals in ten league appearances following his much-anticipated arrival in January 2017. In his second season, he grabbed 13 league goals in 29 games, but then over the subsequent few seasons, due in part to his own fitness issues and tactical tweaks by Pep Guardiola, it became apparent that a fresh start was required.

That change came in the form of Arsenal in the summer of 2022, when his former coach at City, Arteta, looked to the Brazilian to be the figurehead of a new era at Arsenal. The Gunners fans immediately took to Jesus, appreciating his rounded game and the contributions he was making to the team aside from scoring, so why might he be loaned out next season?

Jesus could be loaned

Summer surgery could happen

According to recent reports in the Italian media (via FourFourTwo), Arsenal could loan out Jesus and this news caught the attention of Juventus. The 36-time Serie A champions are said to be eyeing a loan deal for the Brazilian.

For Juventus, the addition of Jesus could only be a positive. It has been another disappointing season for The Old Lady, who after winning nine Scudettos in a row from 2011/12 to 2019/20, now look likely to miss out on the Serie A title for the fourth successive season.

Arsenal's stance remains unclear, but with ambitions of winning their first Premier League in 20 years this season and then continuing to progress next term, they will no doubt require the availability of an elite striker to better their chances of lifting England's ultimate prize. And while they might not want to get rid of Jesus, it could make sense for him to be loaned out next term.

This is because the 27-year-old will require a period of rehabilitation should he decide to seek an operation this summer which would also rule him of any inclusion in Brazil's Copa America campaign which kicks off this June. He recently he told TNT Sports Brazil about his issues, saying:

“In my best moment, one of my best moments in my career, I went to a World Cup and ended up getting injured and today I still have these little problems with my knee. Today I have a different mindset, today I think I have to look after myself a lot too, take care of myself, because if I’m 100 per cent I’ll help and if I’m not, I won’t help.

“So, obviously, I always want to be available for the national team and we want to be called up, we want to be there. Obviously, I want to play in another Copa America, I want to win, I want to conquer, I don’t know, we’ll see.

“I honestly don’t know if my knee will be good enough to be available, but it’s still three months away, so we’ll see what happens. Even here at Arsenal there are things that you have to hold on to, go, train, play, train today, don’t train, play, in short, it’s difficult, but I intend to, my desire is always to be available for both Arsenal and the national team."

Jesus' Injury Record at Arsenal Season Type of injury From Until Matches missed 2022/23 Knee 2 Dec 2022 11 Mar 2023 17 2023/24 Knee 2 Aug 2023 26 Aug 2023 Four 2023/24 Hamstring 24 Oct 2023 19 Nov 2023 Six 2023/24 Knee 5 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024 One 2023/24 Knee 2 Feb 2024 24 Feb 2024 Five

Jesus’ Injury History

Has struggled since World Cup

Several injuries have left Jesus' place in Arteta's side in jeopardy, with the 27-year-old being used sparingly at left wing and summer signing Kai Havertz now preferred centrally over the Brazilian.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the last two seasons, Jesus has missed a total of 33 matches. 17 in the 2022/23 season and 16 this campaign.

Indeed, since making the move to the capital, Jesus has suffered reoccurring knee injuries that have kept him out for extended periods, preventing him from reaching top form. Amid his comments, it's now understood that Jesus views this summer as the time to address the issue, with a knee operation the only option left for the former Palmeiras player.

Perhaps some time away from London in a new environment could allow him to regain full fitness before returning to see out the remained of his contract, which ends in 2027.

All stats via Transfermarkt (as of 12/04/24/).