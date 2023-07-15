Arsenal are not currently interested in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, but a couple of things could change that, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old has been linked to practically every big club in the Premier League, which includes the Gunners.

Arsenal transfer news — Romeo Lavia

Last month, The Independent reported that Arsenal were set for a four-way battle with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool for Lavia's signature.

Southampton were, of course, recently relegated from the English top flight. However, it does not look like that will stop them from demanding big money for the Belgian.

According to The Independent's report, the Saints want at least £45m for Lavia, who only cost them an initial £10.5m fee when he joined from Manchester City last summer (via BBC Sport).

With the amount of interest in him, you would expect the former City player to leave St Mary's before the transfer window slams shut in September.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Romeo Lavia and Arsenal?

Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are not currently interested in Lavia. However, if the north London club can generate some money from sales and reduce their wage bill this summer, the Sky Sports reporter isn't ruling out Mikel Arteta eventually turning his attention towards him.

On the Belgium international, Sheth said: "There's lots of talk about Arsenal. Now, I'm told that, as it stands, that interest is not there. Maybe they've looked at him but, as it stands, the interest is not there.

"Like I've said before, I just wonder if and when they can release some of these players that they don't want in the squad anymore and see how much money they can generate for those players and see how much wages they can get knocked off the bill, then aside of a right-sided player, is Lavia maybe somebody that they look at, particularly if the Thomas Partey situation continues?"

Who are Arsenal interested in?

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal would love to explore a deal for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, so that is one player they do seem to be keen on.

The Portugal international spent the second half of last season out on loan at Bayern Munich, so he could be someone who the European champions are willing to let go.

However, with Arsenal having been their main title rivals during the 2022/23 campaign, it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to do business with the Gunners again.

City, of course, let both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko join Arteta's side in the last summer transfer window, two signings that really improved them.

Whether Arsenal recruit Cancelo and Lavia or not, supporters can be more than pleased with the business that their club have been able to do.

The versatile Kai Havertz has already arrived at the Emirates, while Declan Rice has now joined him. Arteta had a solid squad last term and it now looks even stronger and capable of challenging City's again.