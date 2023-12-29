Highlights Arsenal eyeing significant moves in January transfer window to improve their chances of winning the Premier League title.

The defence is a priority for Arsenal, with Goncalo Inacio being one of four targets on their centre-back shortlist.

Arsenal exits could be on the cards too, with Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Jakub Kiwior potentially leaving.

As Arsenal head into 2024 the likelihood of a title challenge is growing - and so is the potential of them making a splash in the transfer market.

If last season was a dress rehearsal, this term feels more like the real thing. The Gunners were a surprise package as they challenged Manchester City last time out but after coming up short in 2022/23 they are currently contemplating three transfers that would give them an improved chance of landing their first Premier League title since 2004.

Sources are indicating that a defender, midfielder and attacker are all genuine possibilities to look out for when the January window opens - and at the moment Mikel Arteta’s most pressing concern is making sure his back line is ready for what is to come.

The Gunners boss has admitted he is keen to strengthen when the market reopens - perhaps memories of Rob Holding marking Erling Haaland at the back end of last season are a reminder why new depth will be needed if they are to retain their title push into the final weeks this time around.

There is a feeling that the defence will be made a priority in the next window. Injury to Jurrien Timber early in the campaign rocked Arsenal and with further problems like the one with Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has been recovering from a calf problem but will be expecting to join up with Japan for the Asia Cup next month, the Gunners have to consider reinforcements.

Related Ivan Toney now 'prefers move' to Arsenal Arsenal transfer target Ivan Toney has earmarked the Emirates Stadium as his dream destination despite alternative options being on the table

Arteta is keen on Goncalo Inacio and three more defenders

At the moment Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon is considered a top target but his high release clause causes obvious concern.

It is no secret that Arsenal are treading carefully at the moment, wary of the Financial Fair Play restrictions they must stay within. The £105million Declan Rice deal pushed them into new territory and the pending £27million transfer of David Raya from Brentford adds to the outlay that was also made on Kai Havertz and Timber last summer.

Sources say there is cash to spend but the extent to which that can stretch will soon be discovered. It is felt by some sources that a defender can be bought - but reaching that £52million Inacio trigger might be out of reach.

Other considerations for the Gunners are Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi but none of that trio are likely to become attainable in the coming window - so Arsenal may need to find a smart solution to get them through and it would not be a surprise if they ended up finding a loan option.

Three first-team players could leave the Emirates

There is also the possibility that players are going to be heading out the door to allow Arsenal to become more active in the window.

The general message out of the club right now is that first-teamers are not for sale but the possibility of players like Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Jakub Kiwior leaving could still be real.

Within the game there is a feeling that Arsenal’s current stance may be with an eye on forcing such players to command a more significant sum if the interested clubs look to pursue any deals next month.

Related Aaron Ramsdale could take 'big risk' with Arsenal exit Aaron Ramsdale may take a major gamble after being heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal ahead of the winter transfer window

Arsenal’s potential for silverware and prize funds in 2024 is likely to convince them to consider dipping into the market more seriously than they normally would.

The Champions League draw, that paired them with FC Porto, has now opened up a better chance of making it to the quarter-finals of the game’s elite competition and as such the squad needs to be ready.

Arsenal want to make the most of their current status and reputation and that means fringe players could leave so that the quality of the squad can be turned up another level.

Arsenal's midfield and attacking targets named

The extent of any Arsenal player exits will determine whether we can expect any more than loans for the Gunners in midfield or attack.

In the centre of the park Arsenal have had Fabio Vieira out after groin surgery and Jorginho sidelined with a foot problem. With Thomas Partey’s unavailability too, the midfield has to be considered.

Arthur Vermeeren - whom journalist Graeme Bailey has decribed as being a "little superstar" - is well scouted if the Gunners decide to turn to Royal Antwerp for a player worth in the region of £20million and who has been compared to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta by former Gunner Marc Overmars, while more premium targets would be Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa or Amadou Onana of Everton.

How Arthur Vermeeren compares to Arsenal's midfielders this season (per 90 minutes) League appearances Tackles Interceptions Key passes Arthur Vermeeren 20 1.8 1.2 1.2 Declan Rice 19 2.2 1.6 0.7 Martin Odegaard 16 1.6 0.3 2.6 Statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 29/12/23)

Of course there is also the interest in Ivan Toney when it comes to the Arsenal front line.

Getting him out of Brentford will not be as easy as it may have sounded over recent months in some media outlets, and even if the Bees do sell it’s going to cost in excess of £60million.

It’s with that in mind that the sale of someone like Nketiah really might have to be considered at some stage.

This is a big moment: It’s been 20 years since Arsenal landed the Premier League title but clever spending in January would enhance their chance of finally getting their hands on the trophy again.