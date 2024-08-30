Arsenal could sign two goalkeepers on Deadline Day, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are on track to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, with David Raya's understudy Aaron Ramsdale set to complete a move to Southampton. However, with Arsenal's goalkeeping department still looking a little light, Sheth has suggested they could make another signing between the sticks before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Friday night.

A Second Goalkeeper Signing at the Emirates

Karl Hein still needs replacing

Mikel Arteta's side are set to sign Neto on loan from the Cherries, with the Spanish shot-stopper undertaking a medical on Friday morning. He'll be replacing Southampton-bound Ramsdale who, despite initially being signed as a first-choice goalkeeper by Arsenal, found himself bumped down the pecking order last season by the arrival of Raya from Brentford.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth has identified the fact that even with Neto arriving, Arsenal lack bodies between the sticks. Raya and Neto would be the only senior goalkeepers at Arteta's disposal, with 22-year-old Karl Hein joining Real Valladolid earlier this summer. It's customary for a squad to have three senior goalkeeping options in case the first-choice or their understudy suffers an injury.

Speaking to GMS, Sheth said...

"I'm told not to rule out Arsenal signing another goalkeeper in the remaining hours. Because remember Karl Hein, one of Arsenal's other goalkeepers, he actually went out on loan to Real Valladolid earlier on in this transfer window. So it could be the case that Arsenal want to replace both Ramsdale and Karl Hein. Neto looks like it's going to happen, and then one other goalkeeper."

Garcia, Tickle and Bentley linked

Options on Arsenal's radar

Arsenal have been linked with two potential third-choice goalkeepers already in Wolves' Dan Bentley and Wigan's Sam Tickle. The former has enjoyed a lengthy career in the Football League, representing Southend, Brentford and Bristol City, but has never surpassed back-up status at Molineux. The chance to join a top club at the age of 31 may appeal to him. The latter is a promising youngster who won Wigan Athletic's Player of the Year award and earned a first cap for the England U21s last season.

Another option is Joan Garcia of Espanyol, although he was initially mentioned as a replacement for Ramsdale, a role which now looks set to be taken up by Neto. Whether he's the right fit as a third-choice goalkeeper remains to be seen.