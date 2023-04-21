Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed William Saliba could be out for the rest of the season after picking up a back injury in their Europa League loss to Sporting on penalties in March.

"He is not progressing as quickly as we had hoped. It is a bit delicate," said Arteta ahead of Arsenal’s home match with Southampton this evening.

Arsenal won’t rush Saliba back. It’s the kind of injury that can not only be easily reaggravated, but full mobility takes time to restore.

Rob Holding has deputised, and Arsenal will have a clearer picture of whether Saliba stands a chance of playing again this season in the next week.

Saliba not only brings assurance at the back, something Arsenal need if they are to win the Premier League title, but he offers more offensively than Holding, including almost twice as many final-third passes (5.7 vs. 3.1) per 90 minutes.

Arsenal can still move seven-points clear

Arsenal aren’t panicking after throwing away back-to-back two-goal leads against Liverpool and West Ham. The point at Anfield was actually quite welcomed, especially considering Liverpool could have won the game. But the West Ham draw was definitely two points dropped.

That said, it still might prove an important point. Drawing at West Ham means if Arsenal don’t lose at Manchester City on April 26 they’ll be big favourites to win their first Premier League title since 2002/03. Had they lost, Manchester City could have drawn at home and had the advantage due to their superior goal difference. People are just assuming it's a given Manchester City now go on and beat Arsenal at home. Pep Guardiola's side are favourites but I think Arsenal will relish that.

Beating Southampton is so important for Arsenal. Manchester City don’t play again in the Premier League until the sides meet. That means Arsenal can move seven-points clear albeit having played two games more. Mikel Arteta has been emphasising this week how crucial it is to respond and potentially give Arsenal’s goal difference a healthy boost in the process. If Arsenal get another early 2-0 lead against Saints I don’t expect them to take their foot off the gas.

Arsenal still frontrunners for Declan Rice

Arsenal remain extremely keen on Declan Rice with West Ham resigned to losing him at the end of the season. David Moyes has purposefully compared Rice to Enzo Fernandez and said a British transfer record type fee (£107m) is needed to sign him. This is normal, and to an extent shows how Chelsea’s January spending has inflated the market.

But West Ham know that’s an ambitious price tag and suitors are hoping they can get a deal for significantly less, perhaps even as ‘low’ as £75-80m. And if West Ham go down don’t be surprised if interested clubs lowball West Ham further.

Rice has spoken glowingly about Mikel Arteta, wants Champions League football (saying he was jealous of many of his England teammates at the World Cup) and, on a personal level, would ideally love to stay in London.

Chelsea have had a long-standing interest in Rice, too, as they look to revamp their own midfield with many options now considered, and a lot may depend on their new manager. Newcastle admire Rice as well, and Manchester United’s interest dates back to last summer. But Arsenal can offer the clearest pitch and fit.

The challenge for Chelsea and Manchester United is also they have a lot of moving parts. Chelsea must focus on outgoings, which now they are without Champions League will inform their summer budget. Manchester United need clarity on their ownership situation, but even with a healthy budget they will be focusing on a traditional No.9 which is likely to take up a big part of their spend. It wouldn’t surprise me if Arsenal try to move quite fast on Rice in order to capitalise on the uncertainty of other suitors.

Balogun future assessed this summer

Arsenal have been really impressed by Folarin Balogun’s loan spell at Reims. The 21-year-old has scored 19 goals in 32 games with 18 of them coming in Ligue 1. Only Kylian Mbappe (20), Jonathan David (20) and ex-Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette (19) have more.

Arsenal’s plan is clear: to bring Balogun back and assess him during the summer. Reims already know they can’t extend his stay. But a lot will depend on the player’s perspective, too. Balogun has tasted top-level first team football and thrived. If he returns to Arsenal he must compete for minutes with Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard.

It reminds me of when Saliba came back from Marseille on loan at the beginning of this season. Back then he wasn’t sure if he’d play regularly and Arteta challenged him to respond in pre-season, sitting back and watching how he bedded in before giving him clear instruction followed by an opportunity.

The only difference is there is so much competition up front and Balogun is in high demand. Arsenal would clearly love to either integrate Balogun into the first team squad or loan him out again, but it’s crucial to understand the player’s reaction if permanent offers come in.

Keep an eye on Leeds, and potentially Leicester, although now Brendan Rodgers has gone we’ll have to wait and see this summer. First, and most importantly, the Foxes must stay up as well. Everton, Brentford, Frankfurt, Villarreal, Milan, Marseille and Borussia Monchengladbach are among a very long list of clubs keeping tabs on Balogun, But nothing will happen until Arsenal have pitched their own plan to the player.