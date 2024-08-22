Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looks primed to get his second huge deal of the summer over the line with the imminent signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad adding to the acquisition of Riccardo Calafiori of Bologna earlier in the window - but Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that there whilst it is likely that will be their only two pieces of business, a deal could still be done for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, despite there being little time to negotiate a deal.

Lookman has found his feet and secured a strong place to learn his craft at the Serie A side, but it goes without saying that he has enough experience to feature in the Arsenal side having played in the Premier League throughout his career. With top-flight, Champions League and international experience, Lookman would fit seamlessly into Arteta's plans - but whether a deal can be done remains to be seen.

Lookman Has Been Linked With Premier League Move

The former Everton winger could return to English shores

The Gunners have been linked with another forward player throughout the window, with Arteta keen to bolster his ranks as the Gunners look set to embark on a third title race with Manchester City. Players such as Benjamin Sesko, Raphinha and more have been linked, though nothing has come of the reports yet and with just eight days to go in the window, it could be too late.

Ademola Lookman's Serie A statistics - Atalanta squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 =8th Goals 11 3rd Assists 7 2nd Shots Per Game 2.2 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.3 1st Match rating 7.01 4th

Lookman is a man in demand after his outstanding campaign for Atalanta last year, with an "amazing" performance in the Europa League final where he netted a hat-trick, and with the forward reportedly missing training in order to force a move through, it is believed that Jakub Kiwior could be used as a makeweight in a deal for the forward if Lookman leaves though Arsenal could complete a €40million (£34million) deal.

Jones: Lookman Deal "Difficult" With Time Ticking

The winger could move to the Premier League but a deal looks tough

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated that Arsenal's tendency to drag deals on could be of detriment to them in the Lookman search with the transfer window coming to a close. He said:

"We know that once Merino is through the door there has been a plan to sign a new player for the front line, but it has been very difficult to discover who that figure could be. "The links with Lookman do make some sense, because one of the key things we have been reporting is that it is likely the new signing would need to be versatile. He could also back up Saka to some degree. "I would have some concern about them being able to nail another deal at this stage of the window, because Calafiori wasn’t very fast and Merino is still dragging on. And Lookman is also valued high by Atalanta, so there won’t be much time to negotiate before deadline. Let’s see if it progresses, but from a profile point of view, it does make some sense."

Lookman's Career Trajectory Has Massively Improved

The Atalanta star has found his home in Italy

The London-born star began his career at Charlton in the Championship and with 10 goals in 45 games for the Addicks, he moved to Everton as a youngster - scoring on his debut against Manchester City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ademola Lookman has six goals for Nigeria in 23 caps.

A lack of chances at Goodison Park saw him move to RB Leipzig after a solid loan spell, but more limited game time in Germany meant he went on loan to Fulham and Leicester City where he somewhat showed his talents in the English top-flight with 10 goals in 60 league games across the two temporary switches.

Of course, his time at Atalanta has been the most success-laden of his career with 32 goals in 78 games, with his best performance being a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen back in May that saw him dubbed as 'unbelievable' - and his ability to pull off the extraordinary in big games could be of huge importance to Arteta.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-08-24.