Arsenal could re-assess their asking price for outcast defender Kieran Tierney, as transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United were unwilling to meet the north Londoner’s lofty demands earlier in the window.

Tierney, who has played 124 times for his current employers, has not been short of suitors since Arsenal showed their intentions to cash in.

Arsenal transfer news – Kieran Tierney

Tierney was left out of the Arsenal squad of their 2023/24 campaign-opener against Nottingham Forest, and his exclusion has raised some eyebrows about whether his future lies with the club or not.

As a result, reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano told his Twitter followers that the Scot is expected to leave north London for a new challenge within the next few weeks.

Journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that a potentially sensational return to Celtic, a club where Tierney has played 170 games, could be on the cards.

The Scottish heavyweights were credited with an interest much earlier in the window as The Scottish Sun reported that Tierney would not ‘close the door’ on a return to Parkhead, especially due to the reunion with former boss Brendan Rodgers.

Tierney has also been on Newcastle’s radar, too, with The Telegraph claiming that they are looking to sign either him or Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella before the window slams shut on September 1.

The report suggests that only one of the full-back duo will arrive on Tyneside, though both have shown interest in the switch from London to Newcastle.

His £110,000-per-week contract is set to expire in 2026, which means clubs may have to pay over the odds to win the race for his signature; however, Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal’s asking price of £30m, per The Telegraph, may be too much.

What did Dean Jones say about Arsenal and Kieran Tierney?

On the 26-year-old, Jones suggested that what Arsenal are demanding for their left-back may be too high for his potential suitors, meaning heading back to the drawing board to decipher a new fee may be the best course of action.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It seemed that Arsenal’s asking price has been too high. So, I do wonder if they end up having a re-think about that, or at least consider restructuring their expectations around the fee a little bit.

“Newcastle United were one of the teams that looked at him early on in the window. But, at that point, he was considered too expensive.”

What next for Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta and his entourage may have to re-think Folarin Balogun’s high asking price, too, considering that many interested parties are turning their nose up at the club’s £50m valuation.

West Ham United are keen to offer the United States international a fresh start in the Premier League as Sky Sports reported that the reigning Europa Conference League winners have entered the race for his services.

Should David Moyes be successful, he will have to fend off the likes of Monaco who, according to MailOnline, are poised to lodge a new offer worth $63m (£49.6m) in an attempt to lure the talented frontman back to Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, in what could be a move that would take everyone by surprise, Arsenal’s arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur are considering a shock move for Balogun in order to fill their Harry Kane-shaped void in the centre-forward department, per The Metro.