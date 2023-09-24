Arsenal are expected to 'keep an eye on' Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, ahead of a proposed summer move, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Bynoe-Gittens has impressed since breaking on the scene at the Bundesliga side, with plenty tipping the young Englishman to go on and enjoy a stellar career.

Arsenal transfer news - Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

A teenage prodigy breaking onto the scene at Borussia Dortmund, while being linked with moves to big clubs in the Premier League. It all sounds very familiar, right? Just two years after waving goodbye to Jadon Sancho, it appears the Yellow and Blacks have done it again, with Bynoe-Gittens the latest Englishman to be catching the eye in Germany.

A lightning-fast attacker, capable of beating a man and finishing a chance, it's no surprise Bynoe-Gittens is attracting attention from the Premier League's biggest clubs, given his start to life at Borussia Dortmund. Playing a bit-part role in the club's title challenge last season, Bynoe-Gittens chipped in with an impressive four-goal contributions from 15 Bundesliga appearances (via Transfermarkt).

While he's yet to get off the mark this season, the London-born starlet has been afforded with minutes on the pitch, indicating he clearly has the trust of manager Edin Terzic. And given Borussia Dortmund's history as a club capable of developing young talents, with Sancho and Jude Bellingham among their alumni in recent years, there is a feeling Bynoe-Gittens could go on to enjoy a stellar campaign.

But, despite his fledgling career only just taking off the ground, there is already talk of a Premier League switch at the end of the season. Arsenal, according to The Sun, are eyeing up a move for the attacker, with £26 million floated as a potential asking price.

What has Dean Jones said about Arsenal and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens?

When quizzed about the links to Bynoe-Gittens, transfer insider Jones admitted the Gunners will be tracking his progress ahead of the summer transfer window. While questioning just how interested Arsenal would be, the reliable reporter issued a key update to GIVEMESPORT:

"Bynoe-Gittens is a really interesting link but Germany has been good for him in terms of getting out into a new environment and learning about himself and how football is perceived away from England at such a young age. I don’t think it helped that he was labelled as their new Sancho but Arsenal would be a suitable fit if he wants to come back to England, if nothing more than the fact his representatives also have a few of Arsenal’s biggest players on their books. At the moment I’m not convinced this is top of Arsenal’s priority list but we know they are on the lookout for new alternatives out wide and as such I do think this is one to just keep an eye on for now. It’s also worth noting that Chelsea also have an eye on him if and when he looks for a return to England”

What has talent scout Jacek Kulig had to say about Jamie Bynoe-Gittens?

Of course, Bynoe-Gittens isn't a hidden gem and has been catching the attention of big scouts from across Europe for a number of years. And as a product of the Manchester City academy, who moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, it's only natural the Sancho comparisons have taken off, given the pair's shared career path so far.

However, according to talent scout Jacek Kulig, the two attackers aren't as similar in nature as some might think. In fact, during an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Kulig insisted the duo had few comparable traits:

“Personally I wouldn't compare him to Sancho. He's more direct than Sancho in my opinion. He's a great talent, but I have one problem with him and that iis that he already had three injuries for Dortmund and three injurie that lasted three, three months or more. And that's a really big problem, because every time I check Bynoe-Gittens, he's always injured. And this is worrying, this is really worrying because, if we look only at the footballing point of view, he's a great talent, really great talent. Also, two-footed and is a great dribbler, extremely strong for his age, so vertical and direct. But these injuries, they worry me. They really worry me.”

What else is going on at Arsenal right now?

While the summer transfer window might be some way away right now, the north London outfit are taking steps to protect their best talents.

Martin Odegaard has become the latest Arsenal talent to sign a new contract with the club, which sees the Norway international become the highest-paid player at the club (via Sky Sports). The Arsenal captain has signed on the dotted line until 2028, meaning should Bynoe-Gittens be pursued in the near future, it's likely Odegaard will share a chunk of his career with the attacker.