Arsenal are currently going through an injury crisis. But after Kai Havertz sustained a hamstring injury last week that rules him out for the rest of the campaign, the Gunners may now get an unusual form of dispensation. The German international's setback saw him join the waiting list for a treatment table occupied by Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ben White.

This pile-up comes at a crucial stage of the 2024/25 term. As Mikel Arteta's side have their eyes set on closing the seven-point gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Liverpool, they are currently having to brave a busy February schedule without a recognised centre-forward, bringing back into sharp focus whether they are finally able to nip the bud in their league title drought of more than two decades.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kai Havertz had contributed to 20 goals in 34 games before an injury curtailed his season.

While free agents are still available to sign beyond the recently passed January transfer window deadline day - which means the likes of Maxi Gomez and Carlos Vela could be emergency options - the north London club might look for help from an unusual source. But first, they must seek permission from the Premier League.

Arsenal Could Look Into Registering Academy Star

15-year-old Max Dowman is waiting in the wings

Havertz's injury leaves his manager with very little firepower in the attacking third. As things stand, it looks likely that the Gunners will be forced to start 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, alongside Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard. But if any of those players pick up an injury or suspension, it's difficult to see what the Spaniard's next plan of action could lie.

That's why Arteta may dip his toes into the production lines chugging away at the Hale End academy. One player who has shone recently is 15-year-old Max Dowman. The attacking midfielder, whom Arsenal academy coach Gustavo Oliveira has likened to Kaka, remains unable to make his Premier League debut despite training with the first-team squad.

As per Premier League rules, a player who is placed in an age group below Under-16 level is not allowed to be named in a first-team club’s teamsheet or participate in a league match. Ahead of the new campaign, Dowman was named in Arsenal's Under-15 squad. But according to the Daily Mail, the club may have the opportunity to request special dispensation to use the gifted player given their current situation. The report adds that it's currently unclear whether the Premier League would accept such an application from Arsenal.

The quality Dowman possesses was recently underpinned this week by his call-up to the England Under-17s squad. The youngster is viewed as the next big thing to roll off the academy conveyor belt. According to various sources, he is already going through his paces with the Under-18s training programme, four years ahead of schedule, while Myles Lewis-Skelly has been acting as his mentor on his path to first-team football.