Arsenal are looking at several replacements for Aaron Ramsdale, including Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are continuing to weigh their options on transfer deadline day as they look to bring in a new deputy for David Raya.

According to Sheth, Arsenal could welcome as many as two new goalkeepers before the window slams shut at 11pm today, including Bentley, who could join as a third option between the sticks for Mikel Arteta's side.

Gunners Eyeing Ramsdale Replacement

Sheth, speaking to GMS, suggested that Arsenal are looking at several names to replace Ramsdale before the transfer deadline:

“There was interest earlier on in the window in Dan Bentley from Wolves as well. “Whether that can be resurrected in the final few hours, we'll have to wait and see. But it looks like Arsenal looking at not just one, but two goalkeepers with Ramsdale leaving.”

Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia remains the priority target to serve as Raya’s deputy this season. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have already had two bids rejected for the Spaniard, with Bournemouth’s Norberto Neto now being eyed as an alternative.

Ramsdale is now close to joining Southampton after the St Mary’s outfit agreed on a £25m deal for the England international earlier this week.

Raheem Sterling ‘Prefers’ Arsenal Move

Over Manchester United switch

Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling would prefer to join Arsenal over Manchester United on transfer deadline day, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The 29-year-old remains keen on departing Stamford Bridge before the window slams shut at 11pm today, with Arsenal now emerging as an option for the England international.

A move to the Emirates has been described as an ‘ideal scenario’ for Sterling, who was frozen out of Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad earlier this summer.

